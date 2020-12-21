After four years of business on Mainstreet in Hopkins, Projects in Person has officially closed.
“We had to make a call,” said Jill Miller, who owns the experience-based workshop with her husband, Jason.
With their lease up at the end of the month and too much uncertainty heading into 2021, the couple decided to call it quits – at least for now.
“I won’t say never, but for now it was a tough call to make,” Miller said.
Being a small business owner is tough in general, but it’s also very rewarding, she said.
When the pandemic shut down business last spring, Projects in Person pivoted by offering personal build boxes for people to do during the stay-at-home order.
“We got into the business to do things in person,” Miller said, noting the build boxes were a good short-term solution but they don’t fit the couple’s original mission. “We have to be true to that.”
This summer, they were able to open the workshop at a limited capacity with workers 6 feet apart – giving them hope of signing their lease for another year.
They had also been granted a liquor license and were in the process of remodeling the shop to include a bar.
Then things took a turn with the latest executive order that closed the shop during the busiest time of year.
“This is the time of year when we make most of our income,” Miller said, of the four weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The small-business funding wasn’t enough, which Miller referred to as a “landlord bailout” equating to about a month’s worth of expenses. They were also ineligible for some available loans, she noted.
“The unknown of 2021 was just too much to say ‘let’s stick with it,’... and bleed with the stress of anxiety,” she said.
Miller originally opened Projects in Person in Hopkins out of the fondness for where she grew up.
Throughout the years, she’s welcomed people into her workshop who hadn’t been to Hopkins.
“It’s the part that hurts the most ... being able to show off a place that’s special to me,” she said.
But Miller isn’t about to give up on her dreams of being a small business owner.
“We just need a little of this to pass,” she said.
For now, she’s going to concentrate on her three children, 5-year-old twins and a 2-year-old.
The couple is currently in the process of selling their tools and equipment. Go to projectsinperson.com for more information.
Hopkins Business & Civic Association Coordinator Laura Herman said the loss of the business will be grieved.
“Our hearts go out to all of our local business owners, and as owners and business leaders in Hopkins, we certainly understand the pain and challenges our members are experiencing,” Herman said. “Jill is an amazing person and PIP was an incredible part of our community and culture.”
The association board and members have been trying to get the word out to encourage people to support “the wonderful shops and restaurants that make up Hopkins.” This was the motivation behind Holiday in Hopkins and the passport program. The association is also buying $25 gift cards as prizes from all the businesses that participate in this program.
“We will continue to do what we can to spread the word about our local businesses and be creative with events as we move into 2021,” Herman said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.