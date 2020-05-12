The duck whisperer is a nickname Principal Jim Hebeisen of L.H. Tanglen Elementary School in Minnetonka has rightfully earned. For all seven years that he’s worked at the Hopkins Schools building, Hebeisen has successfully helped ducklings trek from the school’s courtyard to a nearby pond.
For around 10 to 15 years, ducks have nested in the courtyard of the school. As soon as he was hired, staff members told Hebeisen that, come spring, they hoped he’d be willing to help with the ducks.
A teacher whose room overlooked the courtyard would watch to see where the duck was nesting and when the ducklings were born, Hebeisen said. When that teacher retired, he took the lead, carefully watching and getting the ducklings safely out of the courtyard.
The school is built like a doughnut, so there is no door to the outside from the courtyard. The duck flies in and builds her nest. It’s perfect because no predators can get to it, he said.
Hebeisen has to time the maneuver perfectly. He can’t rush the mother duck because the ducklings need to be strong and sturdy enough to make the walk of over a block to the pond, he said. However, if he waits too long then the ducklings aren’t eating, he added.
When the duck sees Hebeisen and staff members she flies to the other side of the courtyard. They gently pick up the ducklings and this year put them into a pot, he said.
What has worked for the last few years is calmly talking to the ducklings, who are clustered closely together. This is how his nickname was coined, Hebeisen said.
He walked through the building with the pot and set it on the ground. The mother duck’s hearing is very good, he said, adding that she flew onto the roof and heard the ducklings chirping and quacking. Then she quacked, to figure out where they were.
The hardest part is that the mother thinks they are there to hurt the ducklings, he said, adding it can be disconcerting to hear how upset she is, which scares the ducklings. But, once she has sight of them from the top of the school, her body languages changes from nervous to “my nine kids are okay,” he said.
“It sounds weird to think that you can read a duck’s body language,” he added.
At that point, she flew down and the ducklings got in a single file line behind her. “It’s a very unique experience we get to have once a year,” he said.
This year had a “little interesting twist,” Hebeisen said. There are ospreys nesting on one side of the school. They are large predators so he didn’t want to take any chance of one grabbing a duckling.
Hebeisen and Kevin Johnson, the school’s head custodian, escorted the duck and her ducklings to the pond. While the duck walked ahead quacking, the two men followed 10 feet behind. They had to block traffic on Hillside Lane to get across to the pond, he said. Once they saw the ducks go into the pond, “we let them be on their merry way,” he said.
Every morning during distance learning Hebeisen sends out a message or phone call to students. He included a talk about the ducklings on the day after they made it to the pond.
The principal told students that the ducklings weren’t sure what was going on and they were scared. But, they did their best and supported each other and it turned out just fine for them, he said.
“The message I try to give my students is we need to be the same way,” Hebeisen said. This is an unknown time for us. But, if we are resilient and persistent in our actions, we’ll get through it just fine too, he added.
