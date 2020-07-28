Park’s amateur baseball team scores over 12 runs in seven straight wins
Winners of five straight games, St. Louis Park Baseball Club is 11-3 since the 20-3 season-opener at St. Boni, June 14.
The Pirates scored at least 12 runs in four of the last five games, the exception being a 7-5 win over the Minnetonka Millers July 14.
The latest streak began with a 20-1 whalop of Plymouth Hitdawg at Big Willow July 12.
Six different Pirates had multiple hits led by veteran catcher Adam Seaman who went 4-for-5 with his third home run of the season and drove in six runs. Third baseman Matt Paulsen added a 3-for-4 performance and brought in four more runs.
First baseman Andy Peterson went 2-for-4 hitting his second homer of the season and knocked in three more runs.
Manager Chris Duda was the designated hitter, hitting third while going 2-for-2 and drew three walks, scoring four times.
St. Louis Park High School junior Sam Hunt drove in his fourth RBI of the season, drew a walk and scored once. He also cleaned up the game on the mound working the final inning. He struck out two of the three batters he faced after Andy Davis struck out seven over six innings to improve to 2-0. He gave up one run on six hits.
After the -7-5 win over rival Minnetonka, Park visited Red Wing the next evening, July 15 for a rare game at the Aces home ballpark, Red Wing Athletic Field. Park won 13-8 thanks to production across the lineup as everyone had at least one hit. Centerfielder Parker Johnson went 4-for-5 and was a home run away from the cycle. He scored twice.
Rightfielder Tyler Horning had three doubles and Alex Fedje-Johnson had a double and drove in three runs to lead the team.
Pete Fuller struck out 10 batters over six innings to improve to 2-0 on the mount. He gave up three hits and one run.
The hits kept coming in a 16-12 win over Plymouth Hitdawg July 18.
Seaman connected on two home runs and a double to drive in three runs and scored four times. Horning went 4-for-5 driving in six runs and stole two bases. Donald Blunt went 1-for-4 picking two steals and scored twice.
St. Thomas sophomore Riley Dvorak earned his first win of the season with the Pirates. He scattered three runs over six hits with three strikeouts before John Retterath worked five innings.
The Pirates continue a busy week with a pair of games at Prior Lake’s Veterans Field at Memorial Park at 7 p.m. July 30 and 31. Park faces the Prior Lake Jays July 30 and the Prior Lake Mudcats July 31.
The Pirates travel to Delano to take on the Class B Athletics at 6 p.m. August 2 at Municipal Stadium at Central Park. The week concludes with a Park National League playoff game at Plymouth Hit Dawg at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5.
