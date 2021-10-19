Sophia Romero, Avery Petty
Buy Now

 

St. Louis Park senior goalkeeper Sophia Romero, right, clears the ball away from Hopkins sophomore Avery Petty during the Orioles 4-0 loss at Hopkins in the Section 6AAA semifinal on Saturday. Hopkins earned the No. 1 seed and hosted No. 2 Wayzata for the section title on Oct. 19, after this edition went to press. 
Alma Beaton
Buy Now

St. Louis Park senior Alma Beaton carries the ball up the field during the Orioles 4-0 loss at Hopkins in the Section 6AAA semifinal on Saturday. Hopkins earned the No. 1 seed and hosted No. 2 Wayzata for the section title on Oct. 19, after this edition went to press. 
Juliana Seewald clears from Vensa Dennison
Buy Now

Hopkins' Juliana Seewald, left, kicks the ball away from Park's Vensa Dennison, middle during the Orioles 4-0 loss at Hopkins in the Section 6AAA semifinal on Saturday. Hopkins' Charlotte Li, right, is there for support. Hopkins earned the No. 1 seed and hosted No. 2 Wayzata for the section title on Oct. 19, after this edition went to press. 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments