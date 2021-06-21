State golf: Georgia Hinton
Hopkins’ Georgia Hinton chips from the edge of the green at the par-3 Hole 7 on the East Course at Bunker Hills Golf Course during the second day of the Class AAA state tournament June 15. She put together rounds of 83 and 87 to place 52nd with a score of 170 strokes, five strokes out of a top-41 finish.

