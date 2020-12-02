Photo: Brousseau commits to Syracuse

St. Louis Park senior Erin Brousseau signed a National Letter of Intent on Nov. 11 to attend Syracuse University and play hockey for the 2019 College Hockey America champions. 

In four seasons with the Hopkins/Park Royals, Brousseau collected 66 points in 100 games, including 45 goals with 68 penalty minutes. 

A strong member of the cross country program at Park, Brousseau helped the Orioles capture a highly contested Metro West Conference title in October, running a season-best 21:20.64 to place 14th overall. She ran the sixth-best time for the Orioles which defeated Chanhassen by 16 points in the meet at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. She placed 45th at the loaded Section 6AA meet on the same course one week later in 21:30.43.

In previous conference championships she was 14th in 2019 (21:16.8) and 13th in 2018 (21:09.7).

