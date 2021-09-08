A St. Louis Park woman was struck while crossing the street in Hopkins Aug. 24, according to Hopkins Police.

Benita Kowalczyk, 79, was struck by a vehicle around 10:55 a.m. while crossing Cambridge Street, just west of Blake Road North.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and called 911. Kowalczyk was transported to Hennepin Healthcare where she later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The State Patrol is reconstructing the incident and the Hopkins Police Department will conduct a review possible charges.

