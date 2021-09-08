A St. Louis Park woman was struck while crossing the street in Hopkins Aug. 24, according to Hopkins Police.
Benita Kowalczyk, 79, was struck by a vehicle around 10:55 a.m. while crossing Cambridge Street, just west of Blake Road North.
The driver of the vehicle stopped and called 911. Kowalczyk was transported to Hennepin Healthcare where she later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The State Patrol is reconstructing the incident and the Hopkins Police Department will conduct a review possible charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.