Schmelzle, Wilsey, Kniser, Etz add state qualifiers to season success
Success on the Nordic ski trails continued last week as a record number of St. Louis Park skiers (four girls and three boys) qualified for this week’s state meet in Biwabik.
Coming off the success at the Metro West Conference championships the previous week, Park boys and girls teams each finished third in their Section 6 races at Wirth Park.
Earning a spot in the field at state include Metro West Conference individual champion and junior Victoria Schmelzle, freshman Hanna Wilsey and seniors Mimi Kniser and Olivia Etz. The four, plus freshman Jersey Miller, headlined a dominant performance (all five scorers finished among the top six times) to win the Metro West title the previous week.
This week, the team finished third in the section meet with 364 points, 11 points behind runner-up Hopkins as Wayzata captured the team title with 383 points as five of the top 10 times were recorded by Wayzata skiers.
The section racecourse was reduced from five kilometers to 3.5 kilometers.
Park was 33 points ahead of fourth-place Armstrong with Schmelzle fifth overall in a combined time of 22:07.4, Wilsey was seventh in 22:19.6, Kniser was eighth in 22:26.2, Etz was 16th in 23:47.6, Rachel Katzovitz was 20th in 24:42, Ayelel Meyen was 30th and Addison Chenvert was 35th.
Katzovitz was 23rd after the classic race and moved up two places after the freestyle to finish five spots from qualifying for state.
Representing the orange-and-black at the state boys race include Danny Walsh, Max Gohman and Danny Shope.
The boys placed third with 350 points, 33 points clear of fourth-place Hopkins and 32 points behind runner-up Armstrong. Wayzata captured the section title with 385 points thanks to four skiers among the top eight times.
Park grouped its three state qualifiers within 18 seconds of each other led by Walsh who was ninth overall, Gohman was 10th and Shop was 11th. Junior Tait Myers was 20th, freshman Tom Shope was 29th, senior Josh Krueger was 30th and freshman Nolan Crump was 33rd.
Myers was 21st in the classic race after recovering from a broken pole strap just after the starting line.
As a post from slpnordicski on Instagram said of the section meet: “The future is bright for SLP! For both the boys and girls teams everyone finished in the top half.”
Benilde-St. Margaret’s placed eighth out of 11 teams with 227 points.
Junior Will Peterson led the team with a 38th place finish followed by sophomore Max Malancon 40th, junior Knute Selke was 42nd, junior Andrew Wolfson was 56th and senior Dimitri Houle was 62nd.
BSM girls garnered 178 points to place ninth with only four skiers to finish one point ahead of Cooper and 10 points clear of Blake.
Sophomore Lily Peterson led the team with a 48th place finish, senior Xela Gunvalson was 51st, sophomores Stella Ordahl and Ceci Cronin were 63rd and 64th.
State
As with all sports events in 2020-21, the state Nordic meet is no different to stringent COVID-19 safety measures baring the number of spectators on the course and the meet stretching two days instead of the typical one-day format for boys and girls at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
Girls will race on Thursday, March 11 while the boys will follow on Friday, March 12. Classic races will begin at 1 p.m. followed by freestyle at 2:20 p.m.
