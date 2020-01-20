St. Louis Park and Hopkins boys swimming and diving teams took part in the Section 6AA True Team meet in Edina on Saturday.
The format awards points to all swimmers instead of only the finalists to offer a better test of a team’s overall depth.
Edina captured the section title with 1,467 points, followed by runner-up St. Louis Park 1,078.5 points and third-place Hopkins with 1,038 points.
The Orioles do not have any divers, while Edina’s divers picked up 78 points and Hopkins added 52 points to the team total.
Park’s 200-yard medley relay opened the meet with a winning time of one minute, 41.32 seconds with the foursome of senior Will Schweitering and juniors Hayden Zheng, Zach Affeldt and Ben St. Clair.
Zheng won the 200 IM in 1:52.74 and 100 breaststroke in 56.44.
Hopkins junior Elliot Berman won the 100 fly in 53.12 ahead of classmate Nico Shrestha in 53.99.
Park sophomore Andre Barajas won the 500 free in 4:56.54 ahead of Hopkins junior Max Robinson who was runner-up in 5:06.55.
Each section winner advances to Saturday’s State True Team meet at the University of Minnesota. Class A begins at noon and Class AA at 5 p.m.
Filling out the field are the top wild card teams which qualify through a paper meet against the other teams in the state. Those wild card teams were not known before this edition went to press.
