St. Louis Park girls tennis returned to .500 (3-3) after sweeping a pair of Metro West Conference matches 6-1 at Bloomington Kennedy Sept. 10 before a 5-2 win over Chaska back in St. Louis Park Sept. 11.
The Orioles opened the season Aug. 26 with a 7-0 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s before pulling out a 4-3 win over Bloomington Jefferson two days later, Aug. 28.
The Orioles won three of the four singles matches in three sets. Sophomore Sadie Lund won her No. 2 match 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. Classmate Kamryn Halley won her No. 3 match 6-7 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 and junior Ava Jacobson won at No. 4 singles 2-6, 7-5, 6-4.
No. 1 singles player Raquel Schlicting lost to Jefferson’s No. 1 singles player over the last five seasons, Isabelle Lynch 6-0, 6-1.
Jeffeson won 2-of-3 doubles matches in three sets.
Park’s No. 2 doubles team of senior Marissa Boettcher and seventh-grader Madeline Anklam won their match 7-5, 6-2. The Orioles No. 1 doubles team of seniors Abby Meyer and Selee Olmen lost 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 and the No. 3 doubles team of junior Anna McCallon and sophomore Lily Fadell lost 4-6, 7-6, 6-1.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Benilde-St. Margaret’s is off to a 4-1 record with all four wins coming by a 7-0 variety against Metro West Conference opponents including the Aug. 26 season-opener 7-0 win over St. Louis Park followed by a repeat 7-0 win over the Orioles Sept. 3. BSM picked up sweeps at Chaska and Bloomington Jefferson, Sept. 10-11, respectively.
The lone blemish on the schedule was a 5-2 loss to Blake on Sept. 1. Brook Kallas and Olivia Gorton won at No. 2 doubles 6-3, 7-5 and the No. 3 doubles team of Coco Weber and Cassie Stidman needed three sets in a 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 win.
