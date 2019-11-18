Benilde-St. Margaret’s and St. Louis Park took part in the Class A state girls swimming and diving meet on Saturday with the Red Knights finishing ninth with 100 points while St. Louis Park scored 27 points to place 21st among the 47 teams.
Individually, both programs had strong performances with junior Taylor Williams standing on top of the podium with a 200-yard freestyle title in a winning time of 1:49.89.
She was also runner-up in the 100 free in 50.79 to earn All-American Consideration in both events.
She anchored the fourth-place 400 free relay which finished the meet on Saturday afternoon at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Eighth-grader Elizabeth Long opened the event followed by freshman Lauren Benedict and sophomore Sydney Holinka before Williams swam the anchor leg. The relay finished in 3:33.87.
The Red Knights 200 free relay of Long, Benedict, Holinka and Williams was disqualified.
Holinka won the consolation heat of the 100 back in 58.65 and was 13th in the 200 free in 1:56.75.
Benedict was eighth in the 50 free in 23.99 and ninth in the 100 fly in 57.85 seconds.
Park
St. Louis Park’s 200 Medley Relay team of sophomore Tenzin Dedhen, senior Hattie Kugler, senior Franny Bevell and junior Grace Loveland swam to a 14th place finish in 1:53.96.
Kugler was second in the 100 breaststroke final in 1:05.89. Only Richfield senior Hannah Hintermeister swam a quicker race stopping the clock in 1:04.41.
Kugler didn’t lose sight of competing on this stage for the final time adding: “Knowing this was my last time as a senior made it more exciting to get back down here.”
As for her friendly competition against Hintermeister, the pair began competing against each other in eighth grade with several memorable races along the way including the Section 2A final where they went first and second in the 100 breaststroke, just like the Class A final on Saturday.
Kugler wasn’t the lone Oriole in the state pool, which made the state experience better to have teammates along the way.
Bevell was 14th in the 100 fly in 59.28.
Junior Elizabeth Grassley was 16th in the 500 free in 5:23.53.
“We were a smaller team this year which had its good and bad moments but overall the atmosphere has been positive and to be able to get to compete at state with my teammates makes it better,” Kugler said, having competed at club nationals by herself and definitely prefers the experience with familiar, friendly faces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.