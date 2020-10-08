Early voting at St. Louis Park City Hall is in a nearby garage this year rather than inside the building.
According to the city, “For this election, due to COVID-19, early voting services will be offered out of the garage located outside of the main city hall entrance. People who want to vote early in person at city hall should not enter the building and should instead follow postage signage for the early voting entrance.”
Early (absentee) voting for the 2020 general election is available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 30, as well as 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the garage by St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Boulevard. Face coverings are required by state executive order and city ordinance.
Early voting at St. Louis Park City Hall is for city residents only. Hopkins residents may vote early during the same hours at Hopkins City Hall, 1010 First St. S.
When voting early in person or by mail, citizens must first complete an absentee ballot application. After the application is complete and turned in, they will receive an absentee ballot to cast their votes.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that voters that are able should vote by mail. Residents should avoid voting in person if they feel ill, St. Louis Park officials warned. Delays may occur due to new protective measures, and voters may need to wait outdoors. Measures include physical distancing, protective barriers and increased cleaning.
St. Louis Park residents voting by mail may call the elections line at 952-924-2503 for a ballot application or more information. Any voter in the state may request a ballot through the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at sos.state.mn.us.
For this election only, registered voters do not need a person to sign their return envelope as a witness; non-registered voters must have a witness fill in that section of their signature envelope. Voters may have a person sign their return envelope as a witness.
Return the ballot to the address on the return envelope by:
• Mailing it through U.S. mail so it arrives by Election Day or so it is postmarked by Election Day and arrives to Hennepin County no later than 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
• Delivering it in person to St. Louis Park City Hall for St. Louis Park residents or Hopkins City Hall for Hopkins residents during regular business hours before Election Day or before 3 p.m. on Election Day. An outdoor ballot drop-off service staffed by an election official will be available at St. Louis Park City Hall 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays before Election Day.
• Asking someone to deliver the ballot so it arrives before 3 p.m. on Election Day. Individuals returning a ballot for someone other than themselves will be required to sign an agent delivery log and show ID. State law allows individuals to return ballots for up to three people other than themselves.
Absentee ballots cannot be dropped off at a person’s polling place instead in either St. Louis Park or Hopkins.
- Compiled by Seth Rowe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.