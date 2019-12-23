Outgoing Board Chair Wendy Donovan, Vice-Chair Kris Newcomer and Boardmember Dave Larson were recognized for their years of service on the Hopkins School Board at the board’s regular meeting Dec. 17.
“We wanted to just make a recognition of their effort and their time spent on the board here,” Boardmember Steve Adams said.
Larson served for one term and his board committee assignments consisted of human resources, Minnesota State High School League and special education advisory.
“Dave and I found out that we have shared background in the computer industry,” Adams said. “I want to thank him for his service on the board and for his dedication in attending all of the special education advisory committee meetings.”
“It’s been a privilege to be here for the last four years,” Larson said. “I have seen changes that have occurred on the board. Thanks again for giving me the opportunity to be here.”
Donovan was recognized for her 12 years on the board. She did not seek re-election in the most recent election. Her board committee assignment was human resources.
“I just want to recognize Wendy for being on the board for 12 years,” Adams said. “She’s been a great board chair, great dedicated servant for the district and I’m going to miss her personally.”
“What we know about Wendy is, one, she has great financial instincts and I think we’ve really benefited from that. Two, everybody knows her and she has an amazing community sense of various different groups, always puts the kids first,” Newcomer said. “I know recently her passion has been around mental health and I applaud that wholeheartedly.”
Newcomer served for eight years on the board. Her committee assignments consisted of board audit, human resources, monitoring, visioning and strategic planning, District 287 and educational services advisory committee.
“For your eight years on the school board, that’s a lot of budgets, that’s a lot of meetings,” Donovan said. “Thank you for all the work you’ve done, your hard work, your dedication, your willingness to always ask the hard questions. So, we are going to miss you, you’re a great asset to our district.”
“I would like to thank the staff, I’ve worked with the staff for many more years than we probably even want to remember,” Newcomer said. “I think as much as the board does their work, I think really the staff and the directors who are working every day to change education for the better.”
Donovan had the last word, during the individual board member reports, before the meeting closed.
“I thank you all, 12 years is a long time,” Donovan said. “It has been my privilege to be here for 12 years and I will miss you all.”
