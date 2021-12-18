After losses to Edina, Tonka, Park wins Metro West Conference opener
Three games into the boys hockey season and St. Louis Park has played in a blowout each time, including the first win coming Dec. 14 on the ROC (rec outdoor center) ice sheet 6-1 over Kennedy.
The Metro West Conference opener for the Orioles started well as they peppered the Kennedy net in the opening period as Griffin Krone opened the scoring 25 seconds into the contest and made it 2-0 with a power play goal from Michael Hoikka with an assist from Jacob Favour. A minute after Kennedy got on the board, Phillip Hirte made it a 3-1 game which carried through the rest of the period. Krone set up Ben Farley’s second-period goal six minutes in and Stanley Regguinti scored the final two Orioles goals as four teammates picked up an assist.
Park held a 32-17 shots edge as the two teams combined for 13 penalties, spending 26 minutes in the penalty box.
Park’s Josh Middleton made 16 saves as the defense helped them go 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.
Park opened the season with a whopper of a schedule against Edina and Minnetonka finishing with a pair of 7-1 losses Dec. 2 and 9, respectively.
The Orioles traveled to Metro West Conference newcomer Orono on Dec. 18, hosted Holy Angels on Dec. 20 and played at Minneapolis on Dec. 22, after this edition went to press.
