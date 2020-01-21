Just before the most recent snowfall, St. Louis Park and Benilde-St. Margaret’s nordic ski teams took part in a Metro West Conference skate meet at Carver Park Reserve.

The Jan. 16 meet featured both Orioles teams (boys and girls) competing very well to garner runner-up finishes. 

Danny Walsh
Park junior Danny Walsh, left, was runner-up at the Jan. 16 Metro West skate meet at Carver Park Reserve in 15:26.1.

Orioles junior Mimi Kniser was third overall in 19:08.2 followed by eighth grader Hanna Wilsey who was fourth in 19:24.1. Sophomore Victoria Schmelzle was ninth in 20:41.5 and junior Olivia Etz was 14th in 21:26.3 to complete the team scoring. Eighth grader Addison Chenvert was 15th in 21:32.3.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s was sixth led by junior Xela Gunvalson who was 34th overall.

The boys had a pair of top-7 finishes as juniors Danny Walsh and Max Gohman were second and seventh, respectively. Walsh covered the trail in 15:26.1, 36 seconds off Chaska-Chan’s winning time by Nicholas Scheller. Gohman finished in 16:30.2. Completing the Park scorers were sophomore Tait Myers 12th in 17:05.5 and sophomore Daniel Shope was 15th in 17:18.5.

BSM senior Frankie Lynch was eighth overall in 16:33.5.

New year

Park girls’ started the new year by winning a conference classic meet at Wirth Park Jan. 7 scoring nine more points than runner-up Chaska-Chan. The four Orioles scoring team points did so with top-10 times.

Wilsey led the way with a third-place overall finish in 15:57.2, Schmelzle was fourth in 15:58.7 and Kniser was fifth in 16:08.7. Eighth grader Jersey Miller completed the tedam scoring with a 10th-place time of 17:11.8.

The boys were third with 246 points with four skiers among the top 13 places. Walsh was sixth to guide the team followed by Plantz 11th, Shope 12th and Myers 13th.

 

