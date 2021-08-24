After a third-place Metro West finish, Park is in capable hands with new coach Anne Beaton at the helm
New St. Louis Park girls soccer coach Anne Beaton is anything but new to the Orioles and this group.
The Orioles are coming off a third-place finish in the final Metro West Conference standings with a 7-3 record (8-4 overall), trailing only Chaska (10-0, 10-1) and Jefferson (9-1, 12-1).
Park has a pair of four-year seniors starters back, including goalkeeper Sophia Romero and All-State player Alma Beaton, who is committed to play at the University of Minnesota. The pair will captain the squad along with senior Ryan Rasmussen and sophomore Vesna Dennison.
Look for Alma Beaton and sophomore Hanna Wilsey to make an impact in the attack, while Dennison will help organize the defense. Rassmussen and Romero will provide leadership for an otherwise young group.
Coach Beaton noted seniors Olivia Brown and Gabby Diaz for their impact on the program in the preseason. Brown’s speed stood out and Diaz’ nose for the goal will be valuable components this fall. Freshman Shivani Patel is another early standout with her ability to control the ball and set the tempo on the field. Look for sophomore Anna Turcotte to provide a physical presence to compete for positioning and loose balls.
Coach Beaton is the mother of Alma and has coached at all levels of the sport (rec, club, high school, Minnesota Olympic Development Program) over the last three decades after a successful playing career at the University of Minnesota. A three-sport athlete at Minneapolis South High School, Beaton parlayed that into a stellar Gophers career before turning her attention to coaching and teaching.
She holds a USSF B Coaching License and Level 1 Goalkeeping License. Beaton has a Ph. D. in curriculum and instruction, literacy education and works as an English teacher and BARR Coordinator at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School.
The Orioles open the season at St. Louis Park Stadium against Park Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 and travel to Chanhassen for the Metro West Conference opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.
