The show runs through March 19 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts
Stages Theatre Company’s latest show, a junior take on “Once On This Island” is a prime example of the vocal talent in the company’s cast.
The show, which focuses on young girl Ti Moune’s journey through love, choices and death, is filled to the brim with musical numbers, well-choreographed dance numbers and a story that has a little bit for everyone at any age. Attendees can expect to follow the highs and lows of the story of Ti Moune, performed by an energetic Aniya Hollie.
Four shining stars of the show are the island’s gods: Asaka, Erzulie, Agwe and Papa Ge. The latter, played by seven-time Stages performer Tiahna Wolfe-Shields, was a darker portrayal that showcased her as the “God of death.” Papa Ge is responsible for forcing Ti Moune to make a lot of difficult decisions during the show.
“We did a lot of work in the cast with table readings and figuring out why our characters do the things that they do, and kind of their personality, how they would react to different things that happen in the show,” Wolfe-Shields said. “I think Papa Ge isn’t necessarily against the thought of life or love or anything like that, I think they’re just very adamant on getting what they want.”
The actress is quick to say Papa Ge is not a bad person.
“(As) the ‘God of death,’ you gotta do what you gotta do, I guess,” she said with a laugh, adding that she had to remind herself to stay in character sometimes.
Wolfe-Shields would describe the show as “full of liveliness” with many lessons to take away in a short period of time. However, she felt Stages was able to boil down a big story in a small amount of time effectively, including the colorful parts of the play and the not-so-colorful parts.
“The lesson that you have a choice in lots of things that you do,” she highlighted. “There’s the lesson of being in love and what that can get you. There (are) lessons of death itself and how people feel about death, and how everyone has their fear and hatred toward death in general. It’s kind of like they never really know how to feel about it. It shows off that, and the concept of death and love counter attacking each other, and how that plays out with these specific people.”
Despite the darker moments in the play, Wolfe-Shields said the show was ultimately heartwarming through its happier moments and displays of love.
One special moment for herself and the cast happened after the March 8 performances, when some of Wolfe-Shields’ friends came to watch and show their support. After the show, the cast hosted a private talk for them, answering questions and sharing how they first became involved in performing.
St. Louis Park resident Vivian Nielsen, another repeat Stages performer, is one significant part of the storytellers and an ensemble cast member for the show. Her role focused on making sure the audience understood what was going on in the show, whether it be a darker moment or a more upbeat one.
“I would describe (the show) as an emotional rollercoaster and really fun, because it really just goes through the entirety of this girl’s life, through the ups and downs,” Nielsen said.
One line in the show, “our lives become the stories that we weave,” really stuck out to Nielsen, and she said she hopes it was also something the audience would take away with them.
“We sing that in the finale song and I think that really sticks out because it’s kind of saying that you can make your story how you want to, within reason,” Nielsen said.
“Once On This Island Jr.” is running at the Hopkins Center for the Arts through March 19. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit stagestheatre.org/once-on-this-island.
