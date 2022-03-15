The city hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 23
Olio Coworking is a new spot on Mainstreet Hopkins tailored toward entrepreneurs and small businesses interested in coworking space.
Robert Mason, a Waconia resident and an owner of Three Timbers, a landscaping company in Excelsior, is one of the faces behind the Olio Coworking on 915 Mainstreet.
The idea behind the business ties back to his family, who invested in Mainstreet in the past and lived in Hopkins while he was very young.
While the building itself is more family-owned, Robert Mason and his brother Michael Mason own the coworking space. They initially loved the idea of a coworking space and had used coworking spaces in the past.
“We’re just entrepreneurs that wanted a space to meet more entrepreneurs,” Robert Mason said.
Originally, they had plans to partner with The Commons, a coworking space in Excelsior. The two would have run the building side of things, and The Commons would have run the coworking space. But the pandemic forced them to change course and they continued with the idea themselves instead, Robert Mason said.
The space officially opened in August and the number of coworkers has since grove to 30 to 40 people. According to Mason, they asked the existing coworkers what else they were looking for out of the space and that included lunch and breakfast opportunities as well as updates to the space.
“When we took over, we had some really good coworkers that stayed and we got really lucky that when we took over people started looking for space again and the community was really open to having coworking spaces there,” he said
According to Mason, they like to partner with local restaurants in the area to supply coworkers with food.
“It’s been nice to actually create that community and find more and more people that do things together, which is all we’re really striving for to be honest,” he said.
Olio Coworking offers a variety of monthly memberships to interested individuals and businesses. An open coworking membership for $260 offers 24-hour access to the building, four hours of free conference room time and access to other amenities. A dedicated office space membership for $360 offers 24-hour access to the building, six hours of free conference room time and access to other amenities. Offices for individuals or groups of people range from $700 to $2000 and vary in the type of space.
Mason said Olio Coworking stands out from other coworking spaces through its focus on community and culture.
“When you become a member at Olio, it’s impossible for you not to make friends because we are focused on culture. Us as owners, we’re very focused on making sure a lot of conversations occur naturally. We’re going to be introducing every single person who comes in,” he said, adding that they help coworkers build connections with others.
Additionally, because they’re small, Mason said they’re interested in working with feedback from their coworkers and making changes based on that feedback. An example of this was polling coworkers as the space was made and finding out what design was most effective and interesting for them.
He said their goal is to slowly improve Olio Coworking with a project every three months in the space.
“That’s really what we plan to do. We hope to keep expanding in Hopkins. We’d ultimately, someday, would like to be a massive space in Hopkins that’s still completely community-focused,” Mason said.
More information about Olio Coworking can be found at oliocoworking.com.
