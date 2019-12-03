In what has become a traditional start to the girls basketball schedule, all three St. Louis Park Hopkins Sun Sailor girls basketball programs (Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Benilde-St. Margaret’s) played Friday and Saturday to get an early feel for what lies ahead.
Hopkins boys hoops took its game on the road to face Park Center at Champlin Park High School for another group of games under one roof on Saturday.
Girls basketball
St. Louis Park and Hopkins took part in the Pat Patterson Invitational at Hamline Nov. 29-30.
The defending Class 4A champs improved to 4-0 with a pair of efficient wins over Dakota County schools, including an 80-45 win on Friday against Rosemount before handing Apple Valley a 98-38 defeat.
UCONN-bound senior Paige Bueckers poured in 25 points while Maya Nnaji and KK Adams added 17 and 10 points, respectively against the Irish.
Less than 24 hours later the Royals were back on the Pipers’ home floor to conclude the Thanksgiving weekend tournament with a dominant 60-point win over Apple Valley. Bueckers led the way with 24 points while Nnaji added 16 points. Sunaja Agara and Taylor Woodson contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Park came up short against two top-10 ranked Class 4A programs including No. 3 Farmington 65-39 on Friday before No. 9 St. Michael-Albertville came out ahead 71-66.
After opening the season the weekend before a pair of losses at the Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins, the Orioles know they have the makings of a strong team but have yet to find the benefits on the scoreboard.
Against Farmington, Park made just 13 free throws compared to 27 by the Tigers which also had double-digit points from three players including a game-high 16 points from Sophie Hart.
Shayla Miller was the lone Oriole to score in double digits with 10 points while Kendall Coley added nine points.
Saturday’s loss to Lake Conference newcomer STMA found the Orioles climb back into the game after trailing 37-22 at the break. Park outscored STMA 44-34 in the second half but it was too much to overcome.
Coley and Raegan Alexander each had 21 points to lead Park while STMA used 23 points each from Mackenzie Kramer and Tessa Johnson.
Meanwhile over at the University of St. Thomas, Benilde-St. Margaret’s picked up its first win of the season by way of a 57-46 final score against Holy Family during the Twin Cities Thanksgiving Tip-Off.
The Red Knights, under new head coach Michael Swann, built a 29-18 halftime lead which proved to be enough of a lead in the end. Senior Patience Williams led the BSM with 19 points and was 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Sophomore Anisah Wolf added 16 points and made all four free throws and eighth-grader Olivia Olson added 12 points. Junior Sophie Coleman and eighth-grader Tyreana Reliford added six and four points, respectively to round out the scoring.
The Red Knights opened the tournament on Friday with a 45-40 loss to Providence Academy. The Lions opened a 24-18 halftime lead that was too much to overcome despite a game-high 14 points from Williams to go along with nine points each from Wolf and Olson plus eight points from Sophie Coleman. BSM made 4-of-12 free throws while Providence didn’t fare much better converting 11-of-17.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s came away with a 67-63 loss to St. Anthony in the Nov. 26 season opener at the Haben Center.
Senior Makenzie Swann led the Red Knights with 16 points while Williams added 14 points and Olson and Wolf each had 12 points.
Boys basketball
The marquee matchup of the Big 12 Classic at Champlin Park on Saturday featured No. 6 Hopkins and No. 2 Park Center opening their respective seasons.
The Pirates came out with an 85-70 win as they built a 44-23 lead over Hopkins which made a run in the second half to narrow the gap (47-41) but it wasn’t enough in the end, despite a game-high 32 points from Kerwin Walton. Andrew Chisley’s 11 points were the only other Royal to score in double-digits. Park Center featured 28 points from Dain Dainja and 18 points from Joshua Brown.
Boys hockey
A four-goal second period helped lift Hopkins to a 6-3 win over Spring Lake Park for its first win at Fogerty Arena on Saturday.
The barrage came quickly as Collin Geiser scored 18 seconds apart at 14:52 and 15:10 of the middle period to tie the game up. Zach Peterson assisted on both goals while Michael Gretsch helped out on the first goal.
Jake Renier made it a 3-2 Hopkins lead at 15:29 and Troy Landschoot made it 4-2 scoring in the final minute of the period.
Renier scored his second goal just four seconds into the third period only to have SLP cut the lead to 5-3 eight seconds later.
Dom Valentini made it 6-3 for the Royals by scoring the final goal of the game coming 5:20 into the final period.
Hopkins goalie Zach Hayes made 27 saves for the win.
Hopkins visited Parade Ice Garden two days before Thanksgiving to face Minneapolis which built a 4-0 lead after two periods.
Hopkins shaved that lead to 4-2 thanks to goals from Matt Stuessi and Peterson in the final six minutes of the game.
St. Louis Park conceded just one goal in each of the two games to open the season with a bang starting with a 3-1 victory over St. Paul Academy. The home opener featured two goals form Drew Boyum after Jack Wandmacher made SPA pay in the first period with a shorthander coming 9:12 into the contest.
Sam Berry assisted on both of Boyum’s goals along with assists from Jack Townsend and Avery Pittman.
The Orioles visited the New Hope Ice Arena to face Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper on Saturday, skating away with a lopsided 8-1 win.
Junior McCabe Dvorak completed his hat trick with a power-play goal from Berry and Wandmacher 47 seconds into the third period. Pittman was the second Park skater to pick up a hat trick as he completed his trio of goals at the 9:53 mark of the third period, shorthanded. He opened the scoring just over 10 minutes into the game.
Wandmacher finished with four assists. Robert Doss and Jacob Johnson set up Dvorak’s late goal in the first period to build a 2-0 lead and James Sorenson scored 2:40 into the third period.
Park goaltender William Pinney made 30 saves.
