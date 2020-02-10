Walsh, Lynch qualify for state meet
Competing in one of the toughest Nordic ski sections in the state, St. Louis Park and Benilde-St. Margaret’s were among some favorites to challenge for a state title this week at the Section 6 meet Thursday at Wirth Park.
St. Louis Park junior Danny Walsh qualified for state with a seventh-place finish in the pursuit (classic plus freestyle total time) of 26 minutes, 44.6 seconds, as did Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior Frankie Lynch, who was sixth in 26:25. Hopkins also had a trio of seniors qualify including Caleb Dunnewind who was fourth overall in 25:48.6, Tim Sandford who was eighth overall in 26:54.5 and Colby Branch who was 12th in 27:21.2.
Armstrong held off Wayzata to secure the section title at both teams move on to state with 380 and 372 points, respectively. Hopkins was third with 362 points, Park was fourth with 328 points and Benilde-St. Margaret’s was seventh with 274 points.
Adding to the Park team total was sophomore Dan Shope who was 20th overall in 28:21.2, sophomore Tait Myers was 22nd in 28:29.5, senior Rakesh Plantz was 27th in 28:44.2, junior Max Gohman was 29th 29:17.2 and junior Josh Krueger was 30th in 29:28.3.
The Oriole girls placed fifth with 316 points and BSM was 10th with 159 points among the 12-team field.
Wayzata and Hopkins garnered the two state-qualifying team spots followed by Armstrong and Orono.
Park junior Mimi Kniser finished 16th overall in the pursuit in 31:10.9, less than three seconds behind the final individual state qualifier, Armstrong junior Olivia Foli who was 14th overall in 31:07.
Park eighth-grader Hannah Wilsey was 21st in 31:49.2, eighth-grader Jersey Miller was 25th in 32:50.1 and sophomore Victoria Schmelzle was 26th in 32:52.3 to complete the team scoring. Also skiing for Park were eighth-grader Addison Chenvert and junior Ivy Houts as they finished 35th and 37th overall, respectively.
BSM junior Xela Gunvalson was 53rd overall to lead the team followed by freshman Lily Peterson who was 58th, senior Kiara Herro was 66th and freshman Cecilia Cronin was 68th.
