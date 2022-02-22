The business officially opened Feb. 12 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony
Thrive Therapeutic Massage is a new addition to Mainstreet Hopkins, offering a variety of treatments from Swedish massage to trigger-point therapy to hot stone massage.
Located on 1617 Mainstreet, the business is run by Keri Fullerton and opened Feb. 12. She operates the practice solo and has been practicing massage techniques for six years.
“I always wanted to be in some sort of helping career,” she said. Originally, Fullerton was in college finishing a psychology degree and looking at getting her master’s degree, but during a break from school she became a certified nursing assistant in a memory care unit. The experience changed her view of what she wanted to do.
“I found just simple touch was something that really helped people center and calm and keep them in the moment. Touch has always been just something really important for me,” she said, adding that once she began taking classes the career felt right to her.
Fullerton has lived in Hopkins for six years and said she loves the community. Seeing the city’s businesses supporting each other made her want to be able to open her own place.
Before the move to Hopkins, she was renting a room at DeaMar Salon and Spa in Wayzata. After the business shut down because of the pandemic, she had to figure out a new place to go.
“One of the things that had stopped me from originally looking into opening a place in Hopkins was there were some ordinances that made it very difficult to open up a massage establishment, and so I decided to try and see if those could be changed,” Fullerton said.
This past summer those ordinances did change and she was able to soft open her business in September.
According to Fullerton, Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon and the Hopkins City Council were glad she chose her location because it helps extend the west end of Mainstreet.
“It’s been really nice to be on Mainstreet and getting to know my neighbors and really making the space my own and starting to find that clientele,” she said.
Thrive Therapeutic Massage offers 30-, 60, and 90-minute services that include deep tissue massage, Swedish massage, trigger-point therapy, aromatherapy massage, hot stone massage and other client personalization.
“I like to think one of my best skills is communication and being very client-focused,” Fullerton said. “Every therapist has their own unique style and I like to really try to set a very open communication at the beginning so that I know that I’m understanding what the client is wanting in the session and if there’s anything they need or want different as we’re going, they feel comfortable bringing it up so we can tailor that session to whatever they want and need.”
Thrive Therapeutic Massage is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday. More information can be found at www.massagebook.com/Hopkins~Massage~ThriveTherapeuticMassage?src=external.
