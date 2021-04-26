The owners of the newest brewery in Hopkins gave a progress report during a City Council meeting April 20 in which the council granted a request to use a self-serve tap system at the brewery.
Nathan Bergeland and Jillian Link purchased the former Firestone building at 1201 Mainstreet and have been in the process of transforming the 11,000 square-foot space into Bear Cave Brewing.
Originally slated to open last fall, Bergeland later explained their decision to slow the project in light of COVID-19. Instead, they chose to target an opening date when they thought pandemic restrictions would be lowered and when the general public might become more accepting of dining out.
“With a late-summer, early fall opening, we still are not sure it will be timed perfectly, however, it is much better than a 2020 opening,” Bergeland said.
During the meeting, Councilmember Brian Hunke shared how pleased he was that the couple chose to renovate the building rather than tear it down.
“We never even considered that,” Link said. “We always wanted to preserve that history on Mainstreet.”
The couple also plans to work with the Hopkins Historical Society to find historic photos to use as part of the decor.
They described Bear Cave as an upscale self-serve craft beer and wine bar, where they will brew their own beer; and serve fire-brick pizza and “elegant appetizers.”
There will be 52 taps throughout the three levels serving Bear Cave beer, mixed drinks and wine from their vineyard, Wooden Link Vineyard in Barrett.
The main level will be the brewing production facility, along with indoor seating and an outdoor patio, along with 20 self-pour taps.
The lower level will be a speak-easy lounge with 12 self-pour taps, while the upper level will be equipped with 20 self-pour taps and will offer event space, general seating, a glassed conservatory and a roof-top deck.
The couple explained to the council how the self-pour system works.
Customers will purchase a card or wristband for a desired amount, which can then be used to activate the self-pour system.
The system will be metered to show the patron how much they are pouring as well as how much they are spending.
“A lot of people find that really important, but the cool thing about it is, it gives you total control over the whole process,” Link said.
The system will also provide the ability to choose and pour flights.
“It really gives the customer control,” Bergeland said, noting the same will be with ordering food, which can be done on the phone. It also lessens person-to-person contact, he noted.
The system also allows for automatic shut-off and will be set by the brewery according to the alcohol by volume. Once the customer reaches that designated level, they will need to see a host for evaluation to determine whether they will be allowed to purchase more. This is an effort to avoid over-serving, similar to how a bartender is responsible for their patrons.
After a customer leaves the premises, any unused amount will be credited to their account.
The council members shared their excitement and appreciation for the couple’s investment in Hopkins.
“We’re looking forward to your opening, we really are,” said Councilmember Kristi Halverson.
“We’re very excited ... and I think one of the most exciting things for the two of us is to be in the building process right now and watching all of the residents of Hopkins coming by stopping to peek a head in, asking questions. They’re very curious,” Link said. “And we just couldn’t be more excited to bring something to Hopkins that people are genuinely looking forward to.”
