Hopkins artist Fawzia Khan has unveiled her latest works as part of the “Becoming Visible” exhibit through Saturday, June 19, at the Hopkins Center for the Arts.
Through the exhibit, Khan would like viewers to reflect on the contributions of women in our society while also raising issues that are personal to her as an immigrant.
“Men may have physical advantages over women, in general, but women are equal in other ways and superior in some,” she said. “I want people to think about the way society is set up, how it works and why? Can we change it? What will it take so everyone can live their fullest lives.”
Khan, a Pakistani-American born in Nigeria, emigrated to the U.S. when she was 12 years old.
A former obstetrician-gynecologist, Khan went back to college in 1999 to earn a bachelor of fine arts degree, with an emphasis on sculpture.
Khan’s inspiration for what has flourished into the “ Becoming Visible” exhibit began with a 2020 Artist Initiative Grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board.
One of the requirements was to engage with audiences or communities. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, she received an extension until June 2021 and was able to apply for and get an exhibit at the Hopkins Center for the Arts before the deadline.
The first piece in the exhibit sets the stage for the overall exhibit. The artwork includes cotton flour-sack dishtowels with women’s eyes digitally embroidered onto each one.
“The ‘Becoming Visible’ artwork highlights the contributions that women make to society and community, not just in their jobs, but everything else they do,” she said.
Each set of eyes resemble the 12 women Khan interviewed, all of whom shared their personal stories.
Some of these women she knew personally, others were suggested by Women’s Press Mikki Morissette and others were connected to her by word of mouth.
“I tried to select a group of women that showed the diversity in our state, from Indigenous peoples to earlier settlers and recent immigrants,” she said.
Khan also tried to get women from the variety of ethnicities in the state.
“I particularly wanted women that most people wouldn’t know, ordinary women, who were making an impact that wasn’t necessarily seen. Sort of like in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ when Jimmy Stewart’s character realizes what an impact he’s actually made when he’s no longer there,” Khan explained.
One of the featured women is Sharron Steinfeldt, who is turning 90 this year. She has lived in Hopkins for 60 years and was born and raised in St. Paul by Jewish parents and lived in multicultural neighborhoods.
Also featured is Suzann Willhite of St. Louis Park, who “believes in the equity of opportunity for all” and advocates for issues related to equality and worked to get ranked-choice voting passed in her city.
All the interviews are shared in a 25-minute video with the exhibit and online at hopkinsartscenter.com/223/Exhibitions.
The other works of art included in this exhibit, “Veil” and “Coming Over-Overcoming,” are also about making things “visible” and fit with the overall theme.
“Coming Over-Overcoming” is made up of screen-printed and cast fabric panels, one of which includes a mold of Khan’s face.
She shared how this piece is making visible the challenges and barriers facing immigrants. “The words and images represent the obstacles many immigrants face and what they need to overcome.”
The other piece is a collection of digital drawings known as mandalas.
In the Hindu and Buddhist traditions, mandalas are an object of meditation to aid in one’s spiritual development “and rediscover joy in art-making.”
Khan titled the piece “Persevere,” because it is about overcoming her own paralysis and depression after the murder of George Floyd, the unrest and the pandemic restrictions and deaths, she said.
“I think many artists and other people felt the same way and in speaking about the inspiration behind them, it makes those emotional states visible,” she said.
Viewers should be aware that there are mature elements in this exhibit, such as “Veil,” which is made up of an embroidered and embellished fabric that represents a wedding bedspread.
“Veil” illustrates the patriarchy in the Abrahamic religions that persists in society today and is often used as justification for the oppression of women worldwide, Khan explained.
As part of the overall exhibit, Khan said she hopes it makes people think about the things they take for granted.
“We may take for granted our own state of health, mental or physical. We may take for granted many things that seem normal to us, but are a struggle for people of color, Indigenous people or immigrants,” she said.
“Also, I hope viewers can appreciate the aesthetic qualities of the works,” she said. “‘Veil’ is quite beautiful seen from afar. ‘Coming Over-Overcoming’ is haunting. And the embroidery on the towels is not only visually arresting but the colors are gorgeous to my mind.”
“Becoming Visible” will be on display in the Redepenning Gallery at the Hopkins Center for the Arts through Saturday, June 19. All exhibitions are free and open to the public 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
