A new location off of Highway 7 for the franchise opened in January
Nautical Bowls, a restaurant chain known for its açaí super-food, debuted a new location earlier this year as it entered the Hopkins community.
The chain began with its first location in Minnetonka in 2018, founded by Bryant and Rachel Amundson, who later partnered with CEO Peter Taunton, the founder of Snap Fitness and Lift Brands, to expand the brand via franchising. It has since grown into many other states with more than 90 locations across the country.
Some recent local additions include a Nautical Bowls in Plymouth, which opened last July, and a location in Chaska that made its debut at the end of January.
For those who have never ventured into a Nautical Bowls location before, the store offers bowls that cater to anyone interested in gluten-free, dairy-free, plant-based and soy-free foods. The bowls themselves contain no refined sugars and are made with organic, all-natural ingredients, according to the website.
The single franchise owner of the Hopkins location, Minnetonka resident Matt Riggs, was drawn to Nautical Bowls when he began researching franchises in 2020. Something that appealed to him about when he first visited the Minnetonka location, which he lives very close to, was how the food tasted good and was healthy.
He broke down how customers can order bowls when they stop in to give the new location a try.
“It’s a fast, casual organic meal replacement bowl and the bowls are comprised of five different bases. The bases are sorbet, and then each sorbet has its own flavor. The main sorbet is the açaí so if you think about what Nautical Bowls is, we make açaí bowls,” he said.
The bases include açaí, pitaya, mango, coconut, blue majik and there is even a chia pudding in three flavors as well. From there, a customer can order a wide variety of toppings, ranging from dry toppings to granola to fruit to drizzles and protein. Build-your-own-bowls start at $7 for the smallest size, called a “dinghy,” and go up to a “cruiser” for $10 and a “yacht” for $14. There are also a variety of signature pre-made bowls on the menu with options to customize.
“It’s really built around a healthy lifestyle and really anybody. Anybody who’s hungry and likes good food,” Riggs said.
One of the connections to the community the new location is forging is a partnership with the Glen Lake Accessible Playground Project for Glen Lake Elementary in the Hopkins School District. The school has made recent news for several months as it has gained attention for its fundraising efforts to build a new, fully accessible playground for the school. According to the project’s website, the latest fundraising milestone achieved was $624,000.
On March 8 and again on March 22, from noon to 7 p.m. at the store, 10% of the store’s gross sales will be donated to the project. The cause is personal to Riggs, who spoke about work he did for Special Olympics Australia back in college during a public relations internship and whose mother recently retired from being a paraprofessional for more than 20 years.
“I think it’s important because from an accessibility standpoint, just like things in general around our society, I just don’t know if it’s something that’s talked about a lot or enough,” he said. “And if I can help in any way to make life far more enjoyable for these kids that might not have a space, I can’t think of anything that would be more important than that.”
Many of the store’s employees are also from Hopkins or the surrounding area, with some even including current students from Hopkins High School.
“We’re probably the first of its kind in the city, in the community. If you want to just get out and try something different, just be around a friendly atmosphere and a community atmosphere, a family-friendly atmosphere, and something that will fill you up but won’t weigh you down if that’s something you’d want to try then you should come out and try it,” Riggs said.
