The Hopkins School Board is considering a name change of the Lindbergh Center after community members expressed concerns in light of the antisemitic views shared by the famous aviator for whom the building is named.
The board is expected to take formal action at the meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 1, though its members seemingly supported the change during a discussion at a work session May 18.
The decision comes after a year-long exploration of a potential name change after a community member brought the idea to the City of Minnetonka suggesting renaming the Hopkins High School’s activity center in light of Charles Lindbergh’s antisemitism. The city and school district have a shared partnership with the activity center.
Last June, a diverse committee was formed to examine the possibility. The committee included 20 representatives from the school district, the cities of Minnetonka and Hopkins and area faith communities.
Upon reviewing Lindbergh’s background and the financial estimates, the committee agreed a name change was appropriate, according to Dre Jefferson, the committee chair and facilities use coordinator for Hopkins Schools.
“This was a question of whether or not the Lindbergh Center reflected what we are striving to be as a district and in the message that we want to send to our community,” he said
Hopkins High School, formerly named Lindbergh High School, was changed in 1982. However, the activity center took on the aviator’s name when it opened in 1996.
Jefferson explained that the center was actually named in conjunction with the address and street name: Lindbergh Drive.
He noted the name Lindbergh wasn’t honoring a resident or a former alum, rather the Minnesota-born aviator.
“It’s someone who was a prominent figure in our state based on their history and accomplishments, but not necessarily someone that we’re directly affiliated with as a district or city,” he said.
Charles A. Lindbergh, a native of Little Falls, became a world-famous aviator after completing the first nonstop, solo transatlantic flight in May 1927.
“What was brought to our attention, and what makes this topic of discussion so relevant is his connection to the Nazi Party,” Jefferson said.
He shared how Lindbergh was awarded a medal on behalf of Adolf Hitler in 1938. After Kristallnacht in 1938, there was pressure to return the medal, however, Lindbergh refused.
Additionally, Lindbergh publicly expressed antisemitic views and support of Hitler, Jefferson referenced, also showing a picture of Lindbergh doing a salute to Hitler.
Jefferson noted how hurtful it can be for people to walk into buildings named after individuals with negative, racially charged histories, and how those feelings should be honored.
After speaking with some students and staff on what a new name of the building could be, Jefferson suggested Royals Activity Center be used as a placeholder until a more indicative name could be chosen.
The estimated cost for a name change is around $50,000, which would include sign replacement and the address change for the center and the high school if the city were to change the street name, as well as any related construction costs and printing associated with public documents.
Funding mechanisms have also been explored such as community fundraisers, finding corporate sponsors and other donations.
Members of the Hopkins School Board, including Director Steve Adams, expressed support for a name change.
“I’ve had conversations myself with members of the community who don’t feel comfortable with the name of the street or the activity center,” he said. “As one of the members of Adath Jeshurun Congregation said to me, it’s very strange to be driving up Lindbergh Drive to go to synagogue on Saturday.”
The City of Minnetonka is also considering a process for a potential name change of Lindbergh Drive.
Feedback is being sought for a possible new name for the activity center. Community members can email input by Aug. 1 at community.education@hopkinsschools.org.
