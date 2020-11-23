MinnyRow Market is now open in downtown Hopkins, offering locally sourced and ethically produced food in the former Erbert & Gerberts location at 740 Mainstreet.
Owners Dana and Peter Smith are on their way to creating a community around food and providing a destination experience for their guests.
The Maple Grove couple said the former sandwich shop felt right from the very beginning and the Hopkins community has been very welcoming.
Albeit a little surreal to be finally open, “It’s very exciting,” Dana said.
MinnyRow started as a blog she began writing about being a first-time mom after the birth of her daughter, Rowan.
They decided to stick with the name for the market as “row” is also synonymous with avenue or street, being they are on Mainstreet in Hopkins.
“It just fits,” she said.
With a professional background in customer service working for retailers like Nordstrom and Lululemon, Dana’s forte has been making sure that customers have “that really good experience.”
Peter brings the culinary background, having trained at Le Cordon Bleu and working as a sous chef at Campiello, an Italian restaurant in Eden Prairie.
Realizing that the restaurant lifestyle wasn’t right for him, Peter held on to that passion for food and began working in food sales and distribution for a large supplier.
During the stay-at-home order this spring, the couple had some extra downtime. Together, they decided to combine their backgrounds and passions to open a small-scale co-op where they can offer customers a personal shopping experience and introduce them to local food and products made right here in Minnesota.
“We want to tell the story for each product that we have,” Dana said. “We want to connect Minnesotans with local Minnesota food.”
What shoppers will find at Minny Row will be a curated selection of products that rotates based on demand and what the Hopkins market is asking for, Peter explained, adding that they are welcome to new vendor ideas.
Some of the Minnesota-made products include T-Rex Cookie out of Eagan, household cleaning products from Illume in Minneapolis and CBD oils from River Valley Hemp in Eden Prairie.
Minny Row will also have fresh bakery items delivered three times a week from PJ Murphy Bakery in St. Paul, including donuts, croissants, breads and baguettes.
Other local products include cheese from Bongards and fresh meat from Red Table Meat Company.
For fresh produce out of season in Minnesota, they are working with their co-op partners across the country for things like fresh vegetables and fruit.
They will also have an assortment of frozen foods such as pizzas and ice cream.
MinnyRow will also offer fresh deli sandwiches, soups and salads to take on the go, and locally sourced beverages such as Big Watt caffeinated water and Tree Fort sodas.
The couple is looking to grow with the space and they are interested in hosting pop-ups from local vendors.
“The time to support local is now,” Dana said.
This is also how they choose to do their business as well, Peter added.
MinnyRow is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Sundays will be an opportunity to meet the owners and see them “working together, struggling through a shift,” Peter said.
Opening a grocery store during a pandemic has allowed them to incorporate some extra safety precautions from the beginning. For example, they have decided to be open at a 20% capacity, which allows 15 shoppers to be socially distanced in the store.
For more information and to receive their newsletter for updates and recipes visit minnyrow.com.
