Olivia May DeMeuse, 26, of Hopkins was killed April 16 while walking along a sidewalk in Hopkins after being struck by a vehicle driven by a 28-year-old male driver, who fell asleep while impaired, according to the criminal complaint against the man. The incident occurred around 6:35 p.m. on the 1400 block of Mainstreet.
Cole Leon Vehables, 28, of Minnetonka, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide for operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.
Vehables allegedly told officers he had fallen asleep while driving a pizza delivery vehicle, according to the complaint. He indicated he had taken three or four “benzos” at 4 a.m. before going to bed that morning and another Xanax before his work shift that afternoon. He further admitted to purchasing these drugs illegally, the complaint stated. “Benzo” is slang for benzodiazepine, a Schedule IV narcotic.
A drug evaluator also indicated Vehables was under the influence of a narcotic analgesic and was impaired.
The complaint also noted that Vehables has a previous conviction of fourth-degree driving while impaired in 2015.
