Hopkins Police Chief Brent Johnson, St. Louis Park Police Chief Mike Harcey and Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom will participate in a community policing forum Thursday, Feb. 18.
The virtual town hall will be hosted by the Hopkins Race and Equity Initiative, a collaborative effort that began in 2015 to create opportunities to increase awareness and understanding of race, equity and diversity and promoting a sense of community that welcomes and values all residents.
“There are many challenges facing law enforcement agencies these days, and the general public is demanding more information and accountability on various topics,” said Julia Ross, community outreach liaison for the initiative.
With 90 minutes set for the town hall, the three topics to be discussed include training, funding and policies.
“‘Building Trust and Legitimacy’ is one of the pillars in 21st Century Policing; and being transparent is the best approach,” Ross said. “Town hall meetings are just one of many ways that allow community and law enforcement to come together to ask questions and to learn from one another.”
The initiative and its town hall meetings are open to the neighboring communities to join in the conversations.
“Our town halls have been a safe space for people to ask questions and get answers,” she said.
The forum will be moderated by Bill Wells, a diversity and inclusion consultant from Eden Prairie.
Wells began working with the Hopkins Race and Equity Initiative at its inception and sees it as an effective vehicle for providing information and describes the initiative as a “learning lab for addressing important issues around racial awareness, bias and related matters.”
“It is clearly a national issue and many of us see the importance regularly on TV and, sadly, the dark side,” he said of community policing. “Needless to say, there are many challenges facing police departments and by opening up the discussion, hopefully there will an appreciation on both sides of the issue that allow progress to be made.”
How to participate
The virtual town hall forum will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
A question and answer session will follow the discussion. Questions from the community may be submitted prior to the forum to Alex Fisher at Alex.Fisher@HopkinsSchools.org.
Participants can join via Zoom or stream on Facebook live on the Initiative’s Facebook page.
Click here to join via Zoom. Password: 001446
For additional information on the Hopkins Race and Equity Initiative, visit hopkinsmn.com/516/Hopkins-Race-Equity-Initiative.
More about Wells and the initiative
Wells has worked in the area of diversity, equity and inclusion for more than 25 years and started his management consulting business with the specialty in 2005. He has worked with all business sectors as well as local municipalities, including the cities of Hopkins, Minnetonka and Brooklyn Center.
At the start of the Hopkins Race and Equity Initiative, Wells facilitated leadership development workshops with the steering committee, which included representatives from the City of Hopkins, Hopkins Police Department, Hopkins Public School District and Gethesame Lutheran Church.
The initiative provided feedback to the Hopkins City Council in May 2016, in which a kickoff community conversation about race event followed at Eisenhauer Community Center.
Since then, Wells has continued to work with the initiative as their strategic partner/community consultant, providing ongoing racial awareness workshops for the steering committee. He also works closely with the group on community conversation events up to four times a year.
Over the past three years, Wells has helped facilitate an annual regional leadership retreat focused on race. This cohort includes representatives from the cities of Hopkins, Eden Prairie, Hopkins, Edina, St. Louis Park and Golden Valley, as well as local school districts and members of the local faith community.
He sees the “critical need to help educate and inform people regarding misperceptions and fundamental misunderstandings around race and bias and the negative impacts it has on our societies in general,” he said.
Wells has worked with “some really solid folks, all the way from high-level corporate executive leaders to lower-level advocates, who are focused on doing good work and addressing a variety of disparities due primarily to race,” he said. “Unfortunately, race is still one of America’s biggest problems and only through education, understanding and working together will we, as a whole, come together with policies and actions to address these issues.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.