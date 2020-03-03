After a five-year process, the Minnetonka City Council unanimously approved a redevelopment plan for the city-owned property that borders Hopkins at 4312 Shady Oak Road.
The council was presented at its January meeting with a revised plan from Ron Clark Construction that reduced the size of the three-story, 75-unit apartment building and turned it into a mixed-rate property rather than 100% affordable housing.
The council had a public hearing on those plans at the Feb. 25 meeting and voted to approve the development plans and established the property as a tax-increment financing district. The developer will also purchase the city-owned property for $734,400.
Rents at Shady Oak Crossings are anticipated to be between $1,000 and $1,300 per month for the affordable units and between $1,100 and $2,400 per month for the market-rate units. Twenty-three of the 75 units are proposed to be affordable to those earning 60% of the area median income.
The units will be a mixture of sizes from alcove and studio apartments to two-bedroom apartments.
Mike Waldo of Ron Clark Construction explained that, while the previous proposal was anticipated to have 100% affordable units, they were unsuccessful in receiving tax credits to make that possible. Therefore, the developers decided on a mixed-rate plan to make the project financially feasible.
To help offset the affordability component, the developer asked for $1.9 million in tax-increment financing in a “pay-as-you-go-note” from the city for 20 years, which the council approved as the property qualified as a redevelopment district.
As a former member of the planning commission, Councilmember Brian Kirk has been working through this process since its beginning.
“I really do believe that this boils down to probably the best option,” Kirk said, adding that this project also works well financially for the city.
While density was a concern by those in the neighborhood, Councilmember Rebecca Schack said she was comfortable with the density in this area at 38 units per acre, Schack said noting some recent projects have been around 50 units per acre.
Parking for the building will include 106 parking stalls, with 77 under-building garage spaces and 29 surface parking stalls on the west side of the building.
In regard to traffic concerns, Councilmember Deb Calvert pointed out that this residential property will generate less traffic than if it remained operating as a commercial building.
Calvert also said that while she was disappointed by the reduced number of affordable units, “there’s something appealing” about having a development with mixed rates and not segregating affordable housing into a separate building.
The council also expressed gratitude to Clark and his team for listening and working with neighbors to address concerns and make changes to improve traffic flow and buffering for the adjacent properties through screening and landscaping.
With a total of 78,000 square feet, While Mayor Brad Wiersum said he thought the building was “big,” but that “it’s a much better building” than the two previous proposals that came before the council.
“I think that the architecture is really quite outstanding, and the finishing is quite outstanding,” Wiersum said. “And I think that this building, when it’s built will be an amenity that this city will be proud of.”
