The Minnehaha Creek Watershed District held a virtual public meeting on Jan. 24 to share updated designs for its projects on 325 Blake Road in Hopkins.
MCWD held the meeting to seek input from the community on project components such as water access, seating, educational signs and bike facilities. The updated designs reflect input from a November neighborhood meeting hosted by Alatus.
Michael Hayman, the project planning manager for MCWD, provided background on the project. He said the area has been a part of a decade-long improvement effort to reconnect the community to Minnehaha Creek while restoring the area and treating contaminated stormwater before it enters the creek.
“At its heart, 325 Blake Road is a regional stormwater opportunity but it provides a much greater prospect now, given its location within this wonderful community and that’s really what tonight’s all about,” he said.
According to Hayman, the information and feedback discussed at the meeting will help MCWD refine the current designs for consideration by its board later this winter. After those designs are finalized construction will begin in two phases. The first will focus on infrastructure, site restoration, public areas and some of the multi-family housing. The second, which will start a few years out, will focus on the additional multi-family housing planned for the site.
Andrew Montgomery, a designer with Damon Farber, presented the way past community engagement sessions have influenced the project, including results from a summer 2021 survey and fall 2021 conversations. Six educational themes were identified in the fall 2021 conversations: local ecology highlighting flora and fauna, Minnehaha Creek history, stormwater management strategies, water quality statistics, the importance of Minnehaha Creek to Native American culture and community stories.
A map was shared of the current site plan and Andrew Judd broke down the specifics of the stormwater treatment opportunities for both the Lake Street storm sewer and Powell Road storm sewer.
“The vision for this site is not only to provide some great public amenities, but also to improve the water quality,” he said.
Alongside visual breakdowns and concepts of the trailhead, overlook and landing for the area, Montgomery shared several options for viewers to consider. This included picnic areas, seating options, bike facilities, a viewing the area, play areas and educational opportunities.
Afterward, they ran an interactive activity where the viewers could vote for the options they were interested in seeing in the project. Between 13-15 viewers voted throughout the presentation. Additional questions included favorite parts of the site plan; favorite potential features or amenities; what viewers would like to learn about at the site; and if there were any educational themes missing.
The responses from the viewers will be used as input for the finalized design.
The full video of the meeting and presentation can be found on the MCWD’s website.
Q&A
After the interactive portion of the session, the meeting opened up to receive questions from the viewers.
Billee Kraut asked how residents could access the Cedar Lake Trail from the area. The hosts said they could use the trailhead area as a direct link to the trail.
There were also several questions posted in the chat. One asked how the construction would fit into the current light rail construction near Blake Road.
We’ve been planning the design at this point really to integrate with the future station and make sure that those kinds of connections are really clear,” said Gabe Sherman, the planner and project manager from MCWD. He added the construction schedule would be worked out in the next few months.
Another resident asked if they had plans to stock the creek with trout, which they said they wouldn’t. Another asked how parking and access fit into the design and environmental impact of the project.
“One of the unique things about this site and what makes the site so exciting is its proximity to a regional trail and light rail station, so the site has really been designed to be very bicycle-friendly, pedestrian-friendly and transit-oriented. However, there will be parking along the spine road in the development portion of the site and there will be structured parking as part of the development that will serve future residents as well as visitors to the site and the commercial areas,” said Jan Youngquist, the community development coordinator for the city.
Resident Eric Anondson expressed concerns about bicycle and pedestrian traffic coming from the west and making a sharp turn to access restaurants. He wanted to know if the design could ease the angle to the restaurants. He was also concerned about the Cedar Lake trail segment needing widening to make the mixing of traffic from the Minnehaha Creek Greenway have less conflict.
Youngquist said there have been discussions about bicyclists biking too fast down the trail and more gentle angles coming into the sites have been suggested to prevent conflicts.
One resident asked if there any thoughts or mitigations about how people will be able to enjoy the area without harming or overly disturbing wildlife or water quality.
One of the goals of the design was to keep people in certain areas and use other areas for restorative purposes near the creek.
Anondson asked them to consider placing stepping stones across the creek. They liked the idea but also wanted to strike a balance between restoration and limited disturbance of the area, as well as account for safety.
The last question asked if there would be a walking trail from the area to Methodist Hospital along the creek, which organizers confirmed.
Additional background
Alatus was selected as the development partner last June to transform approximately 13 acres of the 17-acre site for restoration that includes stormwater treatment and public natural space.
According to Alatus’ application and information on the city of Hopkins’ website, the current request includes a site-plan review for:
- Building A: Six-story, 112-unit low-income housing tax credit development (50 to 60% area median income rental and income-restricted units) with 110 underground parking stalls.
- Building B: Five-story, 112-unit for-sale senior co-op development with 184 underground parking stalls.
- By Building C: 14-story, 214-unit multi-family market-rate development with approximately 15% of the units being designated as hotel units; a five-story, 175-unit multi-family market-rate development; 9,000 square feet of commercial space; and 520 above-ground parking stalls.
- Building D: Five-story, 187-unit multi-family mixed-income development with 277 above-ground parking stalls; some stalls will be available for flexible commercial space parking.
- Townhomes: Three-story, 33-unit townhome units with variable pricing; 66 attached garage parking stalls.
- Commercial use pads: two restaurant pads totaling approximately 9,000 square feet
Hopkins City Council approved a planned unit development and site plans for four multi-family buildings on the development portion of the site in December.
At the end of 2021, the city posted a video rendering of the current redevelopment plans that can be accessed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bS5Fg9Wtme4.
