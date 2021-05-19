After taking a year off, the Hopkins VFW Post 425 and American Legion will once again honor and remember those who have served and sacrificed for our nation’s freedom with a Memorial Day event scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Downtown Park in Hopkins.
“It’s good to be able to honor all the past veterans and wars in a public display of honor and to include families of the fallen in a memorial service,” said Larry Kallin, chaplain for the Hopkins VFW.
The event will include placing flowers on the hill by the pavilion to represent the fallen.
There will also be a tribute to all the veterans dead and alive from World War I and all prior wars, as well as World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and all current conflicts.
The keynote speaker will be Col. Howie Krienke, a retired Air Force Chaplain and pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Hopkins.
Music will be provided by the Hopkins Westwind Concert Band under the direction of Mike Anderson.
Agamim Classical Academy of Edina will provide choral assistance and students will hand out poppies for a donation.
Attendees are asked to bring a chair or blanket.
All COVID-19 social distancing will be observed. If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be at the Hopkins VFW. Lunch will follow the ceremony at the Hopkins VFW, 100 Shady Oak Rd.
Other organizations involved include the Elks DAV, Military Order of Purple Heart, Daughters of the American Revolution Vietnam Veterans of America, the Hopkins police and fire departments and the City of Hopkins.
Return to in-person concerts
Memorial Day will also be the first concert for the Westwind Concert Band since December 2019.
The band is scheduled to have 15 members performing at the event, performing patriotic songs such as “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.” There will also be a traditional Taps performance.
Mary Garfunkel, event coordinator for the band and flutist, said the members are “thrilled” to be back together.
“Everybody has been missing the camaraderie,” she said, something that isn’t obtainable through the virtual rehearsals they’ve had since the beginning of the pandemic.
“It will be great to perform in-person in front of a live audience,” she said.
Last Wednesday was the band’s first in-person rehearsal at Hopkins High School as members prepare for events that have started ramping up again, according to Mary Garfunkel, event coordinator for the band and flutist.
The band was formed in 1983 and includes several original members and a total of approximately 80 members from all over the Twin Cities suburbs. The band is always open for more members.
The mission is to give adults a place to play their music in a low-stress, open environment, Garfunkel noted.
The band will also host and perform at the Hopkins Raspberry Festival of Bands on Family Day, Saturday, July 17. Other currently planned events include 7 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Centennial Lakes Park in Edina, 3 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at Como Park Pavilion, and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Minnetonka Amphitheater at City Hall. Garfunkel expects to add even more events now that restrictions have been lifted.
For more concert information or to join, visit hopkinswestwind.org and follow them on Facebook. No auditions are required. The annual membership fee is $70. The band is also open to high school students.
