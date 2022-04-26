Hopkins resident Carlinda Sanchez has been working on her photography skills for as long as she can remember, but she had to seriously work on choosing the name for her website and new photography studio.
While every name she typed in as a website domain was either already taken or not interesting enough, she looked to her son Michael for a solution. She asked him what her name was and he instantly replied, “Ben!”
Sanchez’s name was, apparently, Ben.
“When my son was about 3, he stopped calling me mom and started calling me Ben and I don’t know why. I don’t know where it came from,” she said.
But that odd name wound up sticking and soon her slice of Hopkins at 750 2nd Street Northeast, Suite 233, became known as Apparently Ben.
She chose her Hopkins location for more reasons than just being a resident.
“I like Hopkins. I like the way it feels here. It’s a small town and everybody is always just so friendly. ... As soon as I got here, it just kind of felt like a place you could call home. It’s just welcoming,” she said.
Sanchez’s photography studio opened at the beginning of the month. She offers a variety of appointment-only sessions, including 30 minutes for $125, one hour for $200, 30-minute birthday shoots for $75, and by-the-hour shoots for $200 per hour.
While her focus has been on families and children, she’s done a wide variety of different types of photography and does not want to limit herself to just one specialty.
“One of the things that I enjoy about working with families, especially when I do newborn or maternity shoots, is that I’m giving somebody something that they’re going to treasure for the rest of their life and that is extremely rewarding. So I try and make it feel more personal than just transactional,” she said.
For Sanchez, photography allows her to capture a moment that may otherwise be forgotten or overlooked.
“It’s one of the things I love most about photography is being able to show the world through a different kind of lens so people can see things that they might not otherwise see,” she said.
More information about the studio and how to schedule a session can be found at apparentlyben.com
