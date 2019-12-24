Meadowbrook Elementary students filled the gymnasium during the afternoon of Dec. 12. The reason? The sixth- and second-grade students made tie blankets for individuals experiencing homelessness. They made a total of 65 blankets to be donated to the local nonprofit, the Simpson House.
“Second grade and sixth grade have been grade-level buddies this year,” Meadowbrook principal Greta Evans-Becker said. “When the teachers decided to make blankets for persons experiencing homelessness, the parents and students jumped on board immediately.”
Students went about working on the blankets in an organized and efficient manner. The sixth-grade students were supportive of their second-grade counterparts when making the blankets.
“The blankets were laid out across the gym, covering the whole gym. Six students, three sets of buddies worked on each one,” Evans-Becker said. “It was a wonderful and inspiring afternoon seeing the children working together. Sixth-graders were patient, kind and helpful as their second-grade buddies worked on learning to tie or increasing their tying skills.”
It was a collaborative effort as parents got involved by donating supplies and money, so the students could be ready to tie the blankets.
“Each blanket needed two three-yard coordinating pieces of fleece,” Evans-Becker said. “Parents sent in bags of fabric, cash and checks. Teachers and sixth-graders cut the blankets ahead of time so they would be ready for tying.”
This is not the first time that Meadowbrook students got together to make blankets to be donated. Just last month, blankets were tied and sent to the Linus Project for children in need.
“Each fall we have a family service night where families come together to do good things for others,” Evans-Becker said. “Doing good things for others just makes everyone feel happier inside.”
The collaboration between the age groups is a learning experience and a way for the students to do some good.
“We have always had a cross-grade level partnership with kindergarten and fifth-grade buddies/bus buddies,” Evans-Becker said. “This year we expanded on those buddies and we have buddied up each of the grade levels to build relationships across our Meadowbrook community. The students are learning a lot about what they have in common with each other and finding ways to work together.”
The blankets were taken to the Simpson House Shelter on Dec. 19.
“One of the sixth-grade teachers summed it up best, ‘we have got to do this again’,” Evans-Becker said.
To learn more about Meadowbrook Elementary visit hopkinsschools.org and to learn more about the Simpson House visit simpsonhousing.org.
