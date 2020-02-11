The man who drowned in a Hopkins swimming pool on Christmas Day has been identified as Gideon Yalley, a 27-year-old resident at the Greenfield Apartments.

Hopkins Police were called at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 25 to the Greenfield Apartments on the 900 block of Feltl Court after the Yalley was found at the bottom of a pool.

Resuscitation attempts were made, however, video surveillance showed he had been in the pool for awhile before being found by another resident, according to the Hopkins Police.

Video footage showed he was alone at the time of the drowning and his death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

