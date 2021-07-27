A 35-year-old St. Paul man was arrested July 22 after threatening a Hopkins resident with a large kitchen knife and an ax, according to the criminal complaint. Vinai Hang was charged with threats of violence-reckless disregard risk. No one was injured.
The incident occurred around 8 p.m. in the victim’s yard near Highway 7 and Highway 169, when Hang advanced at the resident with a knife and ax, according to Hopkins Police. The resident was able to leave the scene and Hang was arrested a short time later in St. Louis Park near Highway 169 and 36th Street.
According to Hopkins Police, this is believed to be the same man officers were attempting to locate after residents reported him walking along Highway 7 near Highway 169.
Police believe Hang was alone and there are no additional suspects.
