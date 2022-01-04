A new developer was selected for 325 Blake Road, new businesses appeared and the Lindbergh Center is being renamed
As Hopkins residents have moved through 2021, a year where the population continued to still experience the pandemic, life has begun to go back to normal.
Hopkins was busy with many changes, including a new developer being selected for 325 Blake Road, the Hopkins City Council approving plans for redevelopment of the Hopkins Commerce Center, as well as an incoming name change for the Lindbergh Center, and new start times for some Hopkins students.
New businesses also moved to the area, some including Bear Cave Brewing, Mess Hall, Primp Hair Salon and the addition of Kid Zone Early Learning Center that will open in January.
A new developer for 325 Blake Road
A developer was chosen for the 325 Blake Road Restoration and Redevelopment project along the 17-acre site currently owned by the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District.
The decision was made during a joint meeting June 17 with the Watershed District Board of Managers and Hopkins City Council after the group conducted interviews of the developer finalists for the project.
In May, the joint committee narrowed down the applicants from the five developers who submitted proposals. The top three finalists were Alatus, Sherman Associates and Wellington Management.
Each of the three was then interviewed by the joint Board of Managers and Hopkins City Council. After which, they deliberated and unanimously voted for Alatus as the master developer partner and Wellington as the alternate.
As part of the proposal, Alatus offered a variety of housing types, with a total of 775 units within five buildings, with market-rate and affordable-housing options, as well as 49 owner-occupied townhomes. A senior cooperative building, with owner-occupied options for seniors was included.
The proposal also offers 23,500 square feet of commercial space, integrating stormwater management and the natural waterway for public use.
Plans also included a 14-story tower with some extended stay options on the top floors.
Another attractive component was that Alatus offered the highest purchase price of $11.25 million, and is expected to generate the most property taxes, estimated at $1.47 million for the city.
Redevelopment of the Hopkins Commerce Center
The Hopkins City Council approved the first of a three-phase mixed-use development on 6.4 acres of property located in the northwest quadrant of Excelsior Boulevard and Blake Road, just south of the future Blake Road light rail transit station.
This project will redevelop the existing Hopkins Commerce Center strip commercial development into three seven-story buildings made up of 770 market-rate residential units and approximately 11,000 square feet of commercial space.
As required, the Hopkins Planning Commission held a public hearing July 27 in which the public raised concerns related to assistance for displaced businesses, affordable housing, commercial space, the need for an equitable development review of the proposal and the public engagement process. The commission ended up recommending approval.
During the Aug. 3 meeting, the Hopkins City Council approved the site plan for the first phase (Site A), which includes a seven-story building with 220 market-rate apartment units and approximately 2,100 square feet of commercial space.
The first phase was originally scheduled for the winter of 2021 and will impact eight businesses, including Mac’s Liquor, Curves, Tracy’s Salon, Mach 1 and 4 Seasons Nails.
Phase two (Site B) would be planned for a year from now and includes Blake Cleaners, Blake Market and O’Reilly Auto Enterprises. The final phase (Site C) would begin in 2026, and include the current Goodwill location.
Lee Gilbertson, owner of Mac’s Liquor, talked about the hardships of finding a new location and moving his business within 90 days.
“Because essentially, at no fault to the developers or the landlord, it’s just one of those things. ... It essentially kills the business. It kills our business and probably kills the other eight ... in that same strip mall,” he said, asking for some kind of financial assistance from the city.
“But for us business owners, how do we get from point A to point B to put food on the table and support our families and make ends meet 90 days from now?” Gilbertson asked the council.
Lindbergh Center rename
The Hopkins School Board at a June 1 meeting unanimously approved creating a committee tasked with recommending a new name for the building known as the Lindbergh Center.
The committee is responsible for determining the process, soliciting and evaluating names and making a recommendation to the superintendent. The renaming is due to community members’ concerns over Charles Lindbergh’s antisemitism.
At its May 18 meeting, the board was presented with a report from the community education department and representatives from the city of Minnetonka and the Hopkins Schools community. The report summarized the work of a large group of people from Hopkins and Minnetonka who have been researching the name of the building and how it’s being experienced by community members, said Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed.
“The recommendation coming from that group is for the Hopkins School Board to authorize the launch of an official name change committee, which, if approved, we would do in partnership with the city of Minnetonka,” Mhiripiri-Reed said.
Boardmember Steve Adams said he spoke with leaders from the time when the name was assigned to the building. It was clear that not much thought was given to selecting the name, he said.
“I’ve heard from some of my Jewish colleagues and the community that they’re really looking forward to a renaming, so I look forward to proceeding with this whole process,” Adams said.
Boardmember John Kuhl said he and his family are members of Adath Jeshurun Congregation, which is across the street from the Lindbergh Center. Kuhl spoke with fellow members of the congregation for their perspectives on the matter.
“This community feels that it is about time that this is addressed,” Kuhl said. “One of the very clear and straight responses was, ‘well, it’s about time that we are heard because we have been mentioning this and screaming it to ourselves for over 10 years.’”
From her conversations with community members, Board Chair Jen Westmoreland Bouchard said it is obvious that the Lindbergh name, the man himself and his associations with white supremacy and Nazism have caused psychological harm to Jewish, BIPOC, disabled, neurodivergent and LGBTQ+ community members.
New start times for Hopkins students
The Hopkins School Board approved changes to Hopkins school start times for next year, with elementary schools starting earlier and secondary schools starting later.
The changes were made at a Nov. 23 school board meeting, taking into account the results of a Learning Redesign survey sent out in October, a presentation about feasibility, as well as previous discussions and research from the district.
The Hopkins School Board only voted to make the switch. The specific start times for secondary and elementary students will be determined at a later date.
Nearly 40% of people “very much” supported later secondary start and end times and earlier elementary start and end times, according to survey results. Close to 13% chose “not at all” and more than 11% chose “not really.”
More than 4,000 community members responded to the survey, including 2,205 Hopkins parents and 538 staff members.
The report found, “strong support for changing start times, and reimagining our spaces and places (particularly for implementing outdoor immersion programs, the community was more undecided about online or hybrid models). Support for changing grade configurations and year-round school varied, though a majority supported keeping (sixth) graders at the elementary level and moving (ninth) graders to the high school.”
Other recommendations included further exploring year-round school and piloting it at one elementary school for the 2023-2024 school year and further exploring non-traditional learning spaces and places, such as an outdoor immersion program or offering online courses to open enrolled high school students in the future.
The school board also approved changes to grade configurations starting for the 2023-2024 school year. Sixth-grade students will move to middle school and ninth-grade students will move to high school.
New businesses to Hopkins
The owners of the newest brewery in Hopkins gave a progress report during a Hopkins City Council meeting April 20 in which the council granted a request to use a self-serve tap system at the brewery.
Nathan Bergeland and Jillian Link purchased the former Firestone building at 1201 Mainstreet and have been in the process of transforming the 11,000 square-foot space into Bear Cave Brewing.
They described Bear Cave as an upscale self-serve craft beer and wine bar, where they will brew their own beer; and serve fire-brick pizza and “elegant appetizers.”
There will be 52 taps throughout the three levels serving Bear Cave beer, mixed drinks and wine from their vineyard, Wooden Link Vineyard in Barrett.
The main level will be the brewing production facility, along with indoor seating and an outdoor patio, along with 20 self-pour taps.
The lower level will be a speak-easy lounge with 12 self-pour taps, while the upper level will be equipped with 20 self-pour taps and will offer event space, general seating, a glassed conservatory and a roof-top deck.
The Mess Hall Art Experiences officially opened on Nov. 6 at 906 Mainstreet, Hopkins, at the former Projects In Person location.
The concept has been a labor of love for Alexandra “Zan” Starr of Minneapolis, who searched the state for something just like this for her family.
The mission behind Mess Hall Art Experiences is to “provide creative souls of all ages an opportunity to explore and learn art techniques in a fun, playful environment.”
“This is different than your traditional wine and paint experience,” Starr said, describing what was involved in each of the sessions, ranging from 45 minutes for kids to an hour-and-a-half for adults.
Messy Jessy is for 4-12 year olds and features a monthly seasonal activity with a sensory table, along with open access to the studio for finger painting or splatter painting. There are also optional activities including spin-art, sand-art, slime, or tie-dye.
Teen Time is for ages 12-17 to experience art techniques, including splatter paint, pendulum swing, and acrylic pours, much like Splat for the adults.
Messy Love is a session for couples, that includes a couples painting competition, a large Twister competition and sensual art where couples can paint their favorite parts of their partner.
They also have space for corporate events, bachelorette parties, birthday parties, etc.
Everyone is given a 16-foot-by-20-foot canvas to create their art to take home, along with disposable protective gear including poncho, goggles, gloves and foot coverings - or they can come paint-ready with their own gear.
Deephaven’s Primp Hair Salon officially made the move to Hopkins with a Nov. 29 opening.
The full-service salon also provides a variety of other services, including hair replenishment and hair loss prevention.
Michele Rae, the owner of the salon that started in 2012, said she was excited to make the move to the city and be able to expand her business from its original location. The salon currently has eight stylists, but Rae said she’s looking to grow even more at the new location.
The salon offers a wide variety of hair replenishment services, including extensions and toppers that can be made for daily or extended wear. The pieces can be worn as a clip-in or tie-in, or by using a medical-grade adhesive. Rae said the process doesn’t require shaving and that the salon preserves hair to both protect the head and contribute to whatever hair is being added.
According to Rae, when clients come to the salon, they’re coming to stylists who understand hair thinning concerns and can offer the best possibilities to maximize hair.
Kid Zone Early Learning Center is relocating from St. Louis Park, where it operated for 30 years, to a location in Hopkins.
The move comes after its church building location was slated for new development. After a nearly 18-month search, Kid Zone’s board decided on moving to a new location in the former Aspen Medical Clinic building at 715 2nd Ave. S and plans to open in January.
The center’s move comes at a time where the childcare shortage is commonplace, especially in Hopkins. The city has seen several childcare centers closing including Hopkins Early Learning Center at the end of 2020 and Orchard Park Child Care.
“Something I was not at all aware of as a new parent, but even as a parent not involved in the operations of a daycare, is how tough it is out there right now. It was really hard for us to find a space. There’s not a lot of inventory for commercial real estate and especially with the needs of a daycare in terms of space and also, frankly, rent,” said Megan Brooks, a member of Kid Zone’s board and parent of two children currently at the center.
With the new location, the center will be able to expand with more classrooms and eventually accept a larger enrollment of 125 students, according to Brooks. However, the center is also looking for new staff members to be able to offer more classrooms.
Kid Zone has a variety of offerings, including a food and nutrition program with meals made in-house with local and organic ingredients; a garden; weekly music classes and Stretch & Grow classes included in tuition.
