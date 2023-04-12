Rigorous program attracted talent nationwide, and graduates from Hopkins and Minnetonka
The second-ever round of graduates through the Hennepin Emergency Medical Services Education program walked the stage of the Ukraine American Community Center April 7, toting new paramedic accreditation and smiles to boot.
The graduating paramedics were all part of the seven-month HEMS Paramedic Trainee Program, which shrinks down two year’s worth of certification information into one year. The program hires current EMTs as full-time employees and funds their way through the accredited paramedic program through Hennepin EMS Education.
“It is very, very challenging and very tough,” Hennepin EMS Chief Marty Scheerer said at the graduation ceremony. “I’ve had students come up to me several times over the course of their events and say, ‘Wow, this is just a lot. It’s tough/’ And yes, it is. It’s tough. And it’s a tough job when you get out there as well, but they’re extremely well-trained and they’ve had really some of the best educators in the world working here, with the best EMS medical direction in the world here, and we plan on a lot of success.”
In those seven months, graduates learned the requirements to meet paramedic certification standards in an intensive 30-40 hour work week (that doesn’t account for time spent on homework).
The last round of 22 graduates moved on from the program in 2021.
Thomas Bady, who grew up in Hopkins, was one of two former locals graduating from this year’s class of 18 students. Before the 28 year old found himself in this program, he was a “jack of all trades” with experience in graphic design, architecture, sales, armed security driving a wide variety of vehicles, and more. After three years at Iowa State University, he found himself wanting to pursue something else in “the pursuit of knowledge,” and returned back to Minnesota.
He eventually found the right opportunity through EMS pathways in 2017 but was injured and had to leave. Fortunately, in 2022 he was able to reenter the program.
Bady researched the EMS world and discovered there was a staff shortage in the industry. He said he saw numbers that reflected many paramedics not clocking in or servicing calls in the year following the pandemic, which made him realize there was a need for more paramedics.
One of the program’s aims is to address the staffing shortages across the industry, something that has persisted through the pandemic to today.
“In my training and my leadership understanding (I learned), hey, you want to fill the gaps,” Bady said. “You want to find the hole and fill it. From my understanding, early on ... they need people to serve. They need people to be willing to take that front line, essentially.”
Recent graduate Jackson Korlath, a Minnetonka High School graduate living in Minneapolis, called the program “something that no one has ever seen in the country yet.”
“We’ve had a couple of people come from out of state, even. It’s just a really cool opportunity,” Korlath said. “The Hennepin County EMS is one of the best agencies in the country so it’s really cool to have this opportunity so close to home. It’s a really rigorous program.”
Korlath found the program while looking for jobs post-high school. He previously worked as an EMT at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. The experience served as an introduction to future jobs in the medical field.
“Working in the emergency department, I was around the paramedics a lot and I thought what they did was really cool,” Korlath said.
Next up for this spring’s graduates is the academy process and an on-boarding process as paramedics, including a six-month probationary period where they will ride with field training officers. Korlath hopes to gain as much experience as he can through Hennepin EMS and then move somewhere out west with his training.
Becoming a paramedic is not something that many want to do, Korlath believed, with call volumes increasing and only exacerbating the shortages. But at the end of the day, the job of a paramedic is still an important one, he said.
“It’s the first person – most of the time – that whenever anyone calls 911, they get a paramedic,” he said. “They’re the first one triaging patients. They’ll tell you if you’re sick or not sick, and it’s really more than just a clinician. They’re also social workers, where we can help people with their medications. We can point people where to go with different resources. My preceptor was really focused on not just taking people to the hospital every single time, but really figuring out what they needed and getting them set up with the care that they need. We’re kind of a catch-all liaison out in the community.”
