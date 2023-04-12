Rigorous program attracted talent nationwide, and graduates from Hopkins and Minnetonka

The second-ever round of graduates through the Hennepin Emergency Medical Services Education program walked the stage of the Ukraine American Community Center April 7, toting new paramedic accreditation and smiles to boot.

Hennepin EMS graduation - 1
The spring graduating class of the 2022-3 Hennepin's EMS program.
Hennepin EMS graduation - 2
Hennepin EMS graduation - 3
Thomas Bady, his wife and his 13-week-old son at the April 7 Hennepin EMS program graduation ceremony at the Ukraine American Community Center in Minneapolis.
Hennepin EMS graduation - 4
Thomas Bady accepted his certificate for finishing the Hennepin EMS program.
Hennepin EMS graduation - 5
Thomas Bady’s family, including his mother, wife and 13-week-old son cheering him on in the audience.
Hennepin EMS graduation - 6
Two of the graduates gave a personalized and very funny congratulations speech to their peers and the rest of their family. Each graduate was called for something they brought into the program, whether it be endearing or hilarious.
Hennepin EMS graduation - 7
The Ukraine American Community Center was packed with family and friends to celebrate the graduation of 18 new paramedics from the Hennepin EMS program.
Hennepin EMS graduation - 8
Let the newly graduated spring class of 2022-3 Hennepin EMS program eat cake!

