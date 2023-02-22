Through instructor changes and the pandemic, the group has stayed together and grown
For almost 20 years, a group of watercolor artists has been painting together. At Zeller Studio in Hopkins they’re getting a chance to showcase that work.
The show, titled “Artistic Synergy,” is a beautiful collection of work from eight of the group’s artists. The group got its start at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts where they all received instruction. When their instructor chose to retire from weekly teaching after the pandemic, the artists decided they did not want to give up their weekly connection to each other and stayed together as an art group. It’s what led the group to reach out to Deb Zeller in Hopkins to rent studio space on Mondays.
While attendance ebbs and flows between 8-12 members, depending on the season and where everyone is, one constant has been their Monday meetings that began last spring.
“We decided we needed to keep the creative juices flowing and ... I started calling around for studios where we could just rent space and Deb was thrilled. It’s really been very mutual,” artist Anne Bendt, of Long Lake, said.
Bendt considers herself workshop and instructor trained, as someone who has worked with oil painting and watercolor for many years. Since retiring from her profession in physical therapy, she has taken up weekly art for the last 20 years.
“It really makes me observe and look hard at things, and try to figure out, ‘how would you paint this?’” Bendt said. “I’m really inspired by nature and landscapes, and some portraits. And travel is the big one. That’s where I take all my pictures.”
Bendt has traveled to Africa and Europe.
“I’ve just always loved art and trying to get images down on paper and thoughts down on paper,” she said.
For Bendt, it has been energizing and motivating to be with like-minded watercolor artists in the group.
Plymouth resident David Tomlinson was one of the newer students of their former Minnetonka instructor. He is a former art teacher himself, working at Minneapolis North High School for 30 years. He got his own start in art in high school, later changing his major in his junior year at the University of Minnesota from mathematics to art.
“I happened to be walking across the campus at the University of Minnesota one day and I ran into my football coach,” Tomlinson said. “He said, ‘How are things going?’ And I said, ‘They’re not so good. I don’t like this.’ And he said, ‘Well, you always liked art... Oh, the art teacher out there has such a good thing going.’
“So the next day I walked over to the department of education, and in my third quarter of my junior year, transferred to art (education).”
Tomlinson said meeting with the group has kept him working at his art because it’s impossible to come in and not have something to do. He has been able to discover new watercolor techniques by listening to what group members bring back from art workshops.
“We feel really fortunate to be in the Zeller Gallery with all the amazing art that occurs here,” Tomlinson said.
For Minneapolis artist Terry Saario, creating art is a “zen-like” experience that she can lose herself in. Being a part of this group has doubled as both a community and support group for her.
“You learn from each other. You look forward to it. We’ve become a group of, I think, really good friends,” Saario said. Outside of their Monday meetings, the group also hangs out together, getting coffee, going to lunch and attending art shows.
Nancy Webert of Minnetonka said the artists inspire each other and each does different things when it comes to watercolor art. While the group is a great place for social interaction, it also involves sharing ideas, critiquing and helping each other better their work.
Webert has focused on painting portraits since the pandemic, originally starting as an avid quilter. After retiring, she found it difficult to transport her quilting materials and decided to switch to painting.
“That was my COVID challenge, being cooped up inside, was to learn how to do portraits,” Webert said. “And fortunately a lot of the teachers – artists throughout the country – were offering Zoom workshops that we could participate in, and I think a number of us took advantage of that during COVID when we couldn’t meet personally.”
Another Plymouth resident, Martha Francis, holds a degree in art from the University of Minnesota and made art a lifelong career after graduating. She discovered watercolor after that and found her niche, creating murals for houses and stores. She even created one for Becker Furniture World years ago.
“I just like the challenge, working on different subjects and every one has a bit of a different challenge to it so you’re always constantly learning. You never feel like you’ve accomplished or finished. There’s always a new challenge ahead,” Francis said.
For more information about “Artistic Synergy,” visit zellerstudio.com/gallery-events/artistic-synergy. The group’s work will be in the gallery through March 30.
