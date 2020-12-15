Local food shelves see a rising need as COVID impacts jobs

In the spirit of giving, Hopkins VFW Post 425 and Auxiliary will host a food drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in the parking lot of the VFW Post, 100 Shady Oak Rd. Items are being collected for ICA Food Shelf of Minnetonka and People Reaching Out to People (PROP) of Eden Prairie.
“Because of COVID, we wanted to make sure our food shelves were getting what they needed,” said Chrissy Dooley, a Hopkins Auxiliary member and organizer of the event.
And for local food shelves, the needs are great for food and housing assistance.
According to PROP Executive Director Janet Palmer, the nonprofit has had new clients who have never used food assistance before.
“They have lost jobs due to COVID and their situation is dire, with many households needing more than food supports,” she said, noting there has been a 25% increase in financial assistance to keep families safely housed.
“We are spending more than double the amount on food than we did last year to ensure we meet our mission of providing healthy, nutritious food,” Palmer said. “Additionally, with COVID the need to deliver food has increased by 350%.”
Patti Sinykin of ICA Food Shelf said the organization’s homelessness prevention program has seen a “dramatic increase in need.”
“Since COVID has impacted our way of life, we have seen a 400% increase in this program,” she said. “Last year, we provided almost $100,000 in rent and utility assistance to those in need. This year, we are on pace to be providing just over $500,000.”
Sinykin anticipates the need increasing in January after the governor’s moratorium on evictions has been lifted.
“We must continue to be poised and ready to support our neighbors with the food and rent/utility support they need to keep them healthy and stable in their homes,” she said.
COVID has also impacted donation campaigns throughout the giving season.
Traditionally, the VFW hosts a ham and turkey spin before both Thanksgiving and Christmas. The proceeds go to purchase food for 15 to 20 families in need. However, the governor’s latest executive order forced the closure of restaurants and bars, thereby canceling this year’s events.
To make sure those families were able to still celebrate Thanksgiving, the VFW partnered with Cub Foods to donate $75 gift cards to 26 families in need, according to Dooley.
They are planning to do the same for Christmas.
Before the most recent order, the Hopkins VFW hosted two fall drives and collected 320 pounds of food, which was shared with ICA and PROP.
Since the VFW isn’t able to continue its fall food drive inside, the members are taking the food drive to the parking lot. Specific needs include laundry detergent, tampons, razors, deodorant, dish soap, broth, canned stews and chili, egg noodles, cooking oil, baby food and toilet paper.
They are also accepting cash donations.
People can drive up, and VFW members will unload their donations. They will sort and drop off the items at the PROP and ICA food shelves the next Monday.
“As veterans, we know the old saying ‘an Army marches on its stomach’ is true. It’s hard to concentrate on accomplishing the mission while feeling the pangs of hunger,” said Martin Adams, VFW Post commander. “That’s why our Post has always supported our communities’ local food shelves. We know our neighbors need to focus on being successful rather than wondering if they and their kids are getting enough to eat. We’re hoping those that can, will join us in this mission of collecting food for our neighbors in need.”
For more information on how to support the food shelves, visit propfood.org or icafoodshelf.org/current-needs
“If someone would like to give back, cash donations are always appreciated as it gives us the flexibility to use for the programs most in need,” Sinykin said. “And, for our food programs, we can stretch cash donations up to 10 times through our buying power.”
