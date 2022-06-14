Hopkins police and fire departments throw surprise party
Hopkins police and fire departments secretly accepted life-long Hopkins resident Ruth Hazuka’s invitation to celebrate her 100th birthday on June 9 and surprised her at her apartment complex.
Several officers and firefighters pulled up to the Chapel View Senior Living Community, bringing in a surprise birthday greeting, a cake from Driskill’s Downtown Market, a vase of flowers and presents galore, including a tiara that made her “the Queen of Hopkins.”
While Hazuka had a planned party for herself and other residents at 2 p.m., both the officers and firefighters arrived a few hours early to get their surprise in first. She originally invited the officers to get coffee with her after they helped her following a recent fall.
“Well, it’s definitely a celebration. Anyone who can turn 100 deserves some recognition,” said Hopkins Police Chief Brent Johnson, joining others in applauding her.
Hazuka has a good sense of a humor. After seeing all of the officers and firefighters lined up in front of the apartment elevators, she said to a chorus of laughter, “If I were young, which one would I pick? I have a grand selection.”
She said she never dreamed she would reach 100-years-old and didn’t try to. The secret to living to 100 may be a mystery for many, but she attributed it to possibly never having drunk alcohol outside of communion and being a lifelong caregiver for others.
“I’ve always cared for other people. I’ve been a caregiver all my life. I’d come home from school, walk through the alley on 8th Avenue. I’ve lived here all my life,” she said, speaking about helping a neighbor who had terrible arthritis and had no one to help. Hazuka would do her dishes and help her in any way she could.
Even at 100, she wishes she could still take care of people.
“Not everyone turns 100 and so it’s a big day to celebrate. (Hopkins police) was nice enough to invite us along so we thought it was necessary for us to come and just celebrate 100 years of her life,” said Hassan Grams, the captain of Hopkins Fire Department.
Hopkins Police Officer Rachel Anderson used to volunteer at Chapel View before she joined Hopkins Police Department.
“I thought it would be cool to come back and be able to talk to the residents... I always liked coming here,” she said. “100-years-old. That’s really rare to see, I feel like, so to see that she’s well and healthy, I think that’s really cool. Nice to be here and be a part of the team to show her that we appreciate her and that she’s loved.”
“I just love them all,” Hazuka said to the officers before the party finished. “I’m so grateful and you’re all in my prayers at night.”
