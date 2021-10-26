As a mom of two elementary-aged scholars in the Hopkins Public School system, it is important to me that school board members comprehend the difficulties and stresses the last couple years have been on children and parents. I believe Jason Ross understands those challenges as he has lived them. That understanding is just one of the reasons I am supporting him for Hopkins School Board.
Another reason I am voting for Jason Ross is because Jason realizes how important taking care of a child’s mental health is. He gets that our children have been through a lot, even more so the last couple of years because of COVID-19, and the violence and trauma that has surrounded the Twin Cities area. Jason comprehends the need to make sure that mental health services are there for our kids, as their mental wellness is vital to their learning. In addition, Jason recognizes that the input of our scholars is vital in this process as it needs to be sure to benefit them.
Jason also realizes that each child excels at different subjects and trades, and that a good education could mean a variety of things. He understands the importance of an equitable education, and how community involvement and working collaboratively is paramount in achieving this and meeting the needs of our scholars. As we all know, it takes a village, and I want Jason Ross to be a part of my village.
These priorities come with financial implications and Jason is not naïve to the financial hardships public schools face. He will fight for funding, and be innovative and thoughtful when offering solutions.
I believe Jason Ross has the right combination of heart and real-life experience to make for an excellent Hopkins School Board member. Please join me on Nov. 2 and vote for Jason Ross. If you want to learn more about Jason, his website is jasondross.org.
Katie Fitzsimmons
Minnetonka
