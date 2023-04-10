No matter what we look like or where we live, taking care of our families is a value we share. But lobbyists for Minnesota’s wealthiest corporations are working to convince our state lawmakers to vote against our families.
Our granddaughters attend a Minneapolis preschool. Their parents pay too much, and their teachers earn too little. According to a 2021 report from Transforming Minnesota’s Early Childhood Workforce Project, Minnesota’s childcare system needs $2.5 billion to adequately support working parents, living wages for teachers, and the childcare center owners who run these small businesses.
Last year my sister left her job to care for our 90-year-old father after he had surgery. A 12-week, state-run Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) program could have replaced 60% of her income and protected her job. With an historic surplus, now is the time to jump-start PFML to support all Minnesota workers caring for themselves or others.
By the way, ending the state income tax on Social Security threatens both of these family-friendly policies. Most seniors already pay no state income tax on their Social Security. According to the Social Security Administration, nearly 70% of the benefit from eliminating this tax would go to the 20% of retirees with the highest incomes. My wife and I would only save $67 a month, but ending the tax would put more than a $1.2 billion hole in next year’s state budget.
Hopefully Sen, Ron Latz, Rep, Cheryl Youakim, and Rep, Larry Kraft will ignore the corporate lobbyists, and will invest our $67 in childcare and PFML. We want to keep paying our share, because that supports our family and the community.
