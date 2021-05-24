It was a beautiful spring day at Maetzold Field where the members of the Hopkins Men’s Shed worked alongside second-graders from Eisenhower Elementary’s outdoor immersion class as part of a cross-generational project.
The men from the local service organization teamed up with Home Depot May 18 to help students with a “Kits for Kids” carpentry project that included materials and instructions for building kits for either a recycling truck, a miniature vanity or a string art heart.
“The kids had a blast. Our hearts feel full,” said Abby Larson, second-grade outdoor immersion teacher. “It’s been authentic learning, a great partnership and they’re bringing something home that they’re really proud of.”
Even before the project was underway, the students expressed their excitement and anticipation, cheering the men on as they approached the outdoor classroom.
“That was really heart-warming,” said Dan Pierce, the chairman of the Hopkins Men’s Shed.
“And then they saw the little hammers we got ... and they loved that,” he said.
The cross-generational experience was led by Larson and her co-teacher, Lisa Hake, who are instructors for the school’s outdoor immersion class, an inquiry-based learning program that began this past school year.
The program uses students’ curiosity about the world around them to guide their instruction, while also giving them time to move.
“The kids are constantly wondering ... and looking around and noticing the world around them and from there, they are guiding their learning,” Larson said.
The class spends a lot of time in the wooded area adjacent to the park and walking around the neighborhood, learning as they go, she said, giving the example of the students observing the house numbers which led to a lesson on the second grade standard of even and odd numbers.
The students have also become bird experts as they learn the various birds within the area, such as the pair of eagles that have made regular appearances during class.
While based outdoors at Maetzold Field, the class uses a room across the street at the Hopkins Activity Center in case of inclement weather.
“Which we’ve only had to use twice this year,” Larson noted.
Through that connection, however, the class developed a partnership with the local seniors.
By working with the Hopkins Activity Center staff, they first created Cross-Generation Pen Pals, a program where a senior and a second-grader exchanged letters throughout the year.
“It was a great way to connect during COVID,” Larson said. “Our second-graders enjoyed getting to know their senior and were delighted when the letters arrived in the mail.”
Now, with COVID-19 regulations loosening, the class had its first in-person cross-generational experience, teaming up with the men’s group to help them with their kit builds.
“It was a joy to be with the kids,” said Tom Johnson, who was among the group of 10 men who helped the students assemble the kits.
The Hopkins Men’s Shed is a nonprofit that started in 2016 and is made up of retired men who have a heart for service. They meet weekly at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Hopkins Activity Center before heading out for a service project in the community.
While community service projects were harder to come by this year due to the pandemic, the men were able to stay busy, accumulating 400 hours of service.
In addition, they helped keep children busy by providing free entertainment during the pandemic.
In partnership with the Eden Prairie Home Depot, the group donated and distributed 600 “Kits for Kids” throughout the community.
For example, 200 kits were packed with the food distribution bags at the YMCA Ridgedale and 150 kits were distributed with the Free Meals for Kids program through Hopkins Schools Community Education.
Rewarding experience
The outdoor immersion experience has been rewarding for the students and the teachers.
“This has been my favorite year of teaching,” Larson said of the 20 years she’s worked in the district.
Next year, the outdoor immersion program will expand to include a third-grade class in addition to the second-grade class, according to Hake. However, it will return to the Eisenhower campus and use the grounds, including the pond, to further expand the learning, she said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.