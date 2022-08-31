The exhibition runs until Sept. 30
More than 40 of Apple Valley resident JuliAnne Jonker’s original works can be found at Zeller Studio on Mainstreet Hopkins, all of which feature different people and places from her life.
The “In My Life” exhibit is inspired by The Beatles song with the same name. It includes portraits of well-known people like Jimi Hendrix or Georgia O’Keefe, portraits of family members, a self-portrait she was challenged to create by someone at the “Fine Art Connoisseur” magazine, as well as sculptures, other paintings and drawings.
“When I was putting the exhibition together, I realized this whole exhibition is in my life. It’s all the people who have come into my life that inspired me enough to want to paint them,” she said, adding that every painting of hers had a story, whether it be a person or a place.
For Jonker, an important idea is “everyone comes into our lives (and) changes us in some way, whatever your connection is to them” and her gallery is full of people who have done that for her.
“One of my mentors who’s not alive anymore had a quote and it’s on my website, and it is ‘true inspiration creates an energy that one must do something with,” and I love that. It’s so true. Because if you just kind of like something, eh, that’s cool. No big deal. But when you are really inspired by something, it makes an energy that you need to act on and as an artist, you either want to sculpt or paint or somehow record or say something about what your experience was with it,” she said.
That’s what Jonker’s uses for every one of her pieces: inspiration. While her artistic process varies depending on the medium or piece, there’s no true formula to it. Her one universal constant is acting on inspiration.
“First there’s the inspiration or the idea, the vision. Sometimes I’ll get a vision in the middle of the night, write it down in a notebook or it could just be a fleeting thought. And then, often, since I’m a photographer… it will follow with a portrait session of whatever has inspired me, and then I work from that doing drawings,” she said.
While Jonker was classically trained to create preliminary drawings, possibly a small study and then the final piece of art, she still does not always conduct her process in the same way or with all of those steps.
“I was teaching once to a group and realized I had 10 different ways that I do painting. I was like ‘wow, how do I even tell them this?’ It’s like every painting determines itself, where it’s going to go,” she said.
Jonker was an artist from a young age, raised by parents who were jazz musicians and encouraged creativity of any kind. This was a philosophy Jonker passed on to her children and grandchildren as well, who are all also artistic.
“When you’re a little kid, I think (it’s) just the joy of doing it. Because most kids try art and I remember my first portrait drawing from life, my grandma from when I was probably 10. And I remember that feeling that I was so happy it looked just like her with all of her wrinkles,” she said with a laugh. “I was so proud of it.”
Growing up in Burnsville, she said her art teachers from junior high to high school were all amazing, giving a special shoutout to her high school art teacher Mr. Beehler, who she called “the coolest art teacher” and who taught them a college-level course on art history and criticism.
One memory she recalled was a mural they created in the high school’s “student’s smoking lounge” by herself and “Stellaluna” author Janell Cannon, who also attended Burnsville High School.
“It was a huge landscape and that’s one of my early amazing memories and we were in the newspaper and I was in this magazine that they got us, Young Artisan, in high school. So I just always looked at it like that’s what I was going to do,” she said.
One of Jonker’s favorite quotes is, “art exists so we know we’re not alone,” which ties into the idea of her loving the human connection experienced when looking at art.
“I hope that people experience something close to that, that they feel a connection or a story or make their own story. I don’t like to give the full explanation of my paintings because I like to leave room for people to have their own narrative and man, do they ever do that,” she said.
