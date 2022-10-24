A groundbreaking ceremony was held on the site Oct. 12.
The 325 Blake Road project in Hopkins has officially broken ground with its first building.
Developer Alatus, the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District and the city of Hopkins hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on the site starting at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 12 to celebrate and kick-off the project, inviting partners and members of the public to attend.
“When it’s all built out, it’ll be over 800 units, approximately 850 units, and what we did is we tried to create a community within a community where you got the affordable units, which are under construction now. We’ve got a senior co-op project which will go right next to this, right south of this. We’ve got kind of a luxury 15-story market-rate building that will truly transform Blake Road and the light rail transit corridor. We’ve got a mixed-income building, about 200 units. We’ve got a retail food hall... but this project, it’s a big vision and there were so many people who were involved,” said Bob Lutz, principal with Alatus, during an introduction.
The redevelopment covers close to 13 acres adjacent to Minnehaha Creek and the Cedar Lake Regional Trail and spans four buildings. Once the development is complete, it will feature market-rate apartments, affordable housing, townhomes, senior cooperative units, outdoor green spaces, a food hall and a boat house. One of METRO Transit’s Green Line light rail stations on Blake Road is also located near the development.
According to Lutz, work on the other buildings B, C and D will begin in 2023.
Building A will be a six-story, 116-unit affordable building (30 to 60% area median income rental and income-restricted units) with 75 underground parking stalls, according to information on the city of Hopkins website. The building is set to be completed by December, 2023.
“This is sort of the first piece of what will be a pretty, I think, progressive transformational development here,” said Chris Osmundson, the director of development with Alatus. For the partners involved, he said they look at the elements of the 352 Blake Road project as 100- to 150-year assets.
Sherry Davis White from the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District said the groundbreaking was a moment to celebrate and reflect on the time it took to develop “a new, innovative model of balanced urban ecology, a model in which communities thrive.”
“With new access to the restored creek and greenway; thoughtful, high-density redevelopment which revitalizes the neighborhood and provides a nature connection, regional trail access and creek recreational right outside the door,” she said. “It’s especially meaningful that we’ve breaking ground on a building that offers 116 units of affordable housing. This shows that we are slowly moving close to making the benefits of natural resources are available to all.”
Mayor Patrick Hanlon spoke about how excited the city was about the development, thanking current councilmembers, previous councilmembers, previous mayors and city staff for their involvement in the project.
“This an exciting new chapter in Hopkins. This isn’t just a development, as Bob Lutz said, this is a community. You’re building a connected community, which is really amazing, that spans income and connects existing communities and our apartments around here... and connects historic Mainstreet with the next generation of buildings that are coming to our city, and an important connection back to nature that we haven’t had in any development, which is really important here in Hopkins,” he said.
Councilmembers Brian Hunke and Heidi Garrido, who also attended the groundbreaking, both shared their thoughts on the project.
“I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for our community. I think anybody in our city can use all the facilities and the assets that this will bring and it will also help us discover the Minnehaha Creek, which has been hidden for so long,” Hunke said.
Garrido said, “I am absolutely delighted every time I see a plan set or rendering, any time I can see a visual of it and see what we’re about to get. It’s exciting, I’m very excited.”
The entirety of the 325 Blake Road development is estimated to be finished in July 2026.
