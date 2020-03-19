In an age when technology has much of our attention, Kiddywampus is proving toys are not out of style. Plans are underway to expand the Hopkins toy store by 2,000 square feet.
“Toys are a really efficient way for kids to learn and grow while having fun at the same time,” said Kiddywampus owner Amy Saldanha.
“We know a lot more about things we’re interested in. So, when we can play with the things that make sense to us and are exciting to us, then that is when real learning occurs,” she said.
This year, Kiddywampus is turning 14 and is celebrating by expanding its toy store footprint to include the play space in the former Surprise Me! building next door, as well as an interior and exterior store remodel.
Six years ago, the toy store moved from its St. Louis Park location. The shop first opened in the Morningside neighborhood of Edina.
Now, Saldanha is making another investment to its permanent Main Street home.
“We love being here, it could not be a better fit,” she said.
Which is why Saldanha is excited to see the expansion and remodel unfold.
“We’re just growing and expanding in all sorts of ways,” she said. “We think that families in the Twin Cities deserve a place where they can come and just have a blast together. And that is what we are.”
The expansion is underway and is set to be completed in April. It includes adding some functionality to the current party room, along with a bathroom.
The retail space is also expanding by an additional 1,000 square feet to make it easier for customers to shop, she said.
The store space will also accommodate additional play structures, as well as a pay-by-the-hour play space, “with a big play structure and tons and tons of toys,” Saldanha said. “We’ve just been asked about that for years and years.”
“With our new grand reopening, we’ll be launching a new series of special events, including kids karaoke,” along with additional party options, she said.
The remodel will also include moving the front doors and creating “gigantic” display windows, as well as an exterior remodel, provided a facade improvement grant from the city, which gives up to $50,000 in matching funds for exterior work.
The new exterior will present a more polished, upscale Kiddywampus, she said, complete with a clearly indicated entrance and display windows on either side of the entrance.
“These windows will allow us to showcase new products and allow us to convey the fun and whimsy for which our store is known,” she said and thanked the City of Hopkins for its partnership.
“We certainly wanted to be an anchor to this corner and we want to have a business where the exterior looks as exciting as the interior,” she said.
Saldanha said she is planning a soft opening of the combined spaces around April 25 with a grand reopening planned around June 20.
Kiddywampus will remain open during the construction “as much as we’re able to,” she said.
