Two transparent domes have popped up outside the Hopkins Center for Arts that appear to be life-sized snow globes, each decorated by local artists.
These artist-designed domes are made possible through the Hennepin County’s Love Local Initiative, a coordinated effort to support local business districts with marketing and public space improvements to offset the economic impacts of COVID-19.
Mainstreet Hopkins is one of 11 business districts in Hennepin County taking part in the Love Local Initiative, which is made possible through county CARES Act funding.
In addition to the artist-designed domes, the initiative offers marketing services and promotional consultants, ads, and materials, such as way-finding signs directing people to shops.
The idea is to encourage people to shop at their local business districts while following COVID-19 safety guidelines during the holiday season. The domes were meant to be a heated refuge for shoppers and diners, though they are currently locked in adherence to the governor’s executive order.
“Our local businesses are the lifeblood of Hopkins and what gives our community its small-town charm,” said Hopkins Community Development Coordinator Jan Youngquist. “We hope that the Love Local Initiative attracts customers to downtown Hopkins as they do their holiday shopping, eat or get takeout from restaurants, and enjoy all that Hopkins has to offer, while using proper safety measures.”
The two domes in front of the Hopkins Center for Arts were decorated by Mayumi Amada of Minneapolis and members of HPKN (Helping Prepare Kids Now) Network, powered by Hopkins Schools Community Education Department.
Amada created “Winter Garden,” a miniature ecosystem with artwork that depicts rain, snow, flowers and plants.
She designed this environmentally friendly themed using mostly recycled materials. For example, the mushrooms and flowers are made by crocheting plastic grocery bags and the raindrops are from plastic egg cartons.
At night, solar-powered lights illuminate the dome.
“My original design for this dome project Winter Garden included the viewer entering the dome to more intimately experience this small ecosystem,” Amada wrote, noting current mandates prohibit that. “Although observing from the outside, my hope is that the viewer will still be able to feel connected and a part of the ecosystem in the dome and consider the importance of living a sustainable lifestyle.”
The second dome was designed by Blank Canvas Arts of Hopkins, led by Dominique Pierre-Toussaint, community engagement supervisor for Hopkins Schools, using photographs and artwork.
The theme is “Established 2019” showing the transformation of 2019 to now, including photos from Hopkins winning several championships in 2019 to the darkness of the shutdown. There is also art depicting the social unrest after the death of George Floyd.
In addition, viewers will see photos Pierre-Toussaint captured last spring of downtown Hopkins showing the eeriness of a city gone quiet, but also the beauty in its stillness.
There is also a graphic design created by his daughter, Kennedy, titled “Unspoken,” which reads “Riots are the language of those unheard.”
