Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative behind affordable housing effort
The Hopkins Vista 44 project, which broke ground on May 3, hopes to bring an affordable housing option to Hopkins, and with it, 50 new families into the community.
The four-story, 50-unit multifamily apartment building will be located 44 12th Avenue S, on a lot that’s currently part of the the parking lot for St. Joseph Church and Chesterton Academy. Blueprints show one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The complex is only a few blocks away from Mainstreet, with close access to City Hall, local parks, public transportation and more.
Individualized, on-site support services from Volunteers of America will also be available to the new 50 families.
“One thing if you go around Hopkins, one thing folks really pride themselves in is this is a real community. We’re not separated by gated communities or gated developments. We all live, folks from different income levels, different racial backgrounds, living together in a real community and ... bringing this development here is so important to keep that going so that anyone can afford to live in Hopkins, anyone can afford to go walk on Mainstreet and visit our businesses,” Mayor Patrick Hanlon said.
In Hopkins, he said the city needs two things: deeply affordable housing and market-rate housing.
The project broke ground on May 3, on a project that will take around a year to complete. The building has been in the works for many years with a launch four years ago. Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative first began developing the idea seven years ago when they began searching for a potential site for affordable housing. The group faced multiple hurdles throughout the process, including two funding request denials from the Hennepin County Board before getting approval.
“(Hennepin County) has been our partner in so many ways. Part of it was helping to create the vision. Their commitment to helping end homelessness in Hennepin County is really unsurpassed. They, as a county board, have made huge commitments to housing like Vista 44,” said Beacon CEO and President Lee Blons of the project now.
Funding for the project comes from the help of $14 million in housing infrastructure bonds, something Beacon has been continually advocating for at the legislature for future projects. The Metropolitan Council provided $1.7 million of capital for the Vista 44 project as well as project-based rent vouchers that allow the 50 families to pay a minimum of 30% of their income to live in the complex.
Minnesota Housing Deputy Commissioner Rachel Robinson attended the groundbreaking ceremony to advocate public support for $1 billion to build and preserve homes through Housing Infrastructure Bonds and General Obligation Bonds for public housing, as proposed in a $3 billion plan from House and Senate DFL Housing called “Roadmap to Solve Minnesota’s Housing Crisis.”
“As all of you know too well, we are facing a housing crisis. ... It has only gotten worse with the sunset of the federal eviction moratorium and the end of emergency assistance dollars that Hennepin County stewarded with other partners. In fact, as we stand here today, family homelessness in Hennepin County has more than doubled since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Hennepin County Commissioner Chris LaTondresse, who represents District 6, including Hopkins and many other cities.
He said there are around 73,000 low-income families in Hennepin County alone and only 15,000 units that would be affordable and available to those families.
“What does a project like this mean to those families? It means that help is on the way for 50 of them. It’s knowing that your kids can stay in one place for school without having to bounce around. It’s about the career that you’ve been dreaming about if you could just get enough stability to see it through. It’s about feeling safe and secure, surrounded by people who have your back even on your worst days. That’s what Vista 44 represents,” he said.
Vista 44 is one part of Hennepin County’s 10-year, $100 million supportive housing strategy, LaTondresse said, which the county is already almost three years into.
“Our ambition is to build 1,000 units of deeply affordable and supportive housing. This represents 50 of those,” he said, adding that the type of housing can be hard to achieve for several reasons, including funding and political challenges.
Anjuli Cameron, the District 5 representative on the MET Council, which represents Hopkins, Bloomington, Richfield and Edina, spoke on behalf of the MET Council’s involvement. One key item she highlighted was the transportation access that the 50 families would have in Hopkins, including their proximity to the future METRO Green Line light rail extension stations which will be scheduled to begin operations in 2027.
Some of the other developments Beacon has working on include family-supportive services are located in north Minneapolis and Shakopee, where they are still looking to receive similar rent vouchers from the MET Council. Vista 44 is Beacon’s 21st development overall in 20 years of creating these types of affordable housing opportunities in the state.
Also in attendance was Jessica Lopez, one of the residents of one of Beacon’s other communities and a Minneapolis School District staff member, who spoke about the importance of the opportunity for herself and her sons.
“Home is something that is stable for them. Home is stable for everyone in our family. For my family, having stable housing meant we ruled roost in our community,” she said, adding that she was grateful for Beacon and the supportive services her family had received.
