Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative behind affordable housing effort

The Hopkins Vista 44 project, which broke ground on May 3, hopes to bring an affordable housing option to Hopkins, and with it, 50 new families into the community.

Vista 44 groundbreaking - 1
Buy Now

The Hopkins Vista 44 groundbreaking ceremony on May 3.
Vista 44 groundbreaking - 2
Buy Now

The Hopkins Vista 44 groundbreaking ceremony on May 3.
Vista 44 groundbreaking - 3
Buy Now

 Jessica Lopez, one of the residents of one of Beacon’s other communities, speaking at the Hopkins Vista 44 groundbreaking ceremony on May 3.
Vista 44 groundbreaking - 4
Buy Now

 Beacon CEO and President Lee Blons speaking at the Hopkins Vista 44 groundbreaking ceremony on May 3.
Vista 44 groundbreaking - 5
Buy Now

Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon speaking at the Hopkins Vista 44 groundbreaking ceremony on May 3.
Vista 44 groundbreaking - 6
Buy Now

Hennepin County Commissioner Chris LaTondresse, who represents District 6, speaking at the Hopkins Vista 44 groundbreaking ceremony on May 3.
Vista 44 groundbreaking - 7
Buy Now

It was a beautiful day for the Hopkins Vista 44 groundbreaking ceremony on May 3.
Vista 44 groundbreaking - 8
Buy Now

Anjuli Cameron, the District 5 representative on the MET Council at the Hopkins Vista 44 groundbreaking ceremony on May 3.
Vista 44 groundbreaking - 9
Buy Now

A visual of what the future Hopkins Vista 44 apartment complex will look like.
Vista 44 groundbreaking - 10
Buy Now

It was a beautiful day for the Hopkins Vista 44 groundbreaking ceremony on May 3.

Tags

Load comments