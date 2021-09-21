VFW Hopkins

VFW Auxiliary president Chrissy Dooley presents a check for $1,070 to Rebecca of ICA Foodshelf, following the last food drive, which collected 142 pounds of food for ICA and 140 pounds for PROP.

Hopkins VFW Post and Auxiliary are having another drive through food drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 benefiting ICA and S.T.E.P. They are also accepting monetary donations. School supplies would be very helpful as well.

Items in need include: tissues, baby wipes, adult diapers, laundry soap, dish soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

VFW is also having a holiday food drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4.

