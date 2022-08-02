After 33 years at Vail Place, Executive Director Vicky Couillard is retiring with plans to travel around the country with her husband.

She officially says goodbye to the Hopkins-based nonprofit Aug. 12. In honor of her retirement, Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon decreed her last official day as Vicky Couillard Day across Hopkins.

Vicky

Vail Place Executive Director Vicky Couillard.

