After 33 years at Vail Place, Executive Director Vicky Couillard is retiring with plans to travel around the country with her husband.
She officially says goodbye to the Hopkins-based nonprofit Aug. 12. In honor of her retirement, Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon decreed her last official day as Vicky Couillard Day across Hopkins.
Couillard originally started in a development and communications role, later becoming the executive director in 2011. Vail Place is a nonprofit organization that provides community-based recovery services for adults with serious mental illnesses and has two locations, including another in Uptown.
When reflecting on her time at Vail Place, Couillard said she stayed at the nonprofit for as long as she did because of its mission. According to the website, Vail Place’s mission is to help people with serious mental illnesses avoid crisis, achieve stability and pursue active, fulfilling lives based on their individual abilities.
“When I first started at Vail Place, mental health wasn’t something that people talked about. People referred to it as mentally ill and the stigma was so strong, and really just felt there was more that we could do,” she said. “I felt like mental health needed to become a cause in the way that cancer did and I just felt a calling, and really the philosophy and the approach that Vail Place had where we’re really building on people’s strengths, really resonated with me. It wasn’t about ‘take some medication, you’re ill, you’re this,’ but really ‘you have so many gifts and so many talents, let’s look at that. What can you do?’”
Vail Place was established 39 years ago, according to its website and uses a “clubhouse model” to serve members of the community. The Hopkins clubhouse opened in 1981, with an Uptown clubhouse following in 1988. Since its inception, Vail Place has grown to house 14 different programs to serve its members.
“What I love about Vail Place, our programs are pretty integrated. They help people with addressing mental health symptoms, but also all of those basic needs. Housing, unemployment. And I think that’s what I love just generally about the programs at Vail Place,” Couillard said.
When she became executive director, she set aside time for a monthly “visiting with Vicky” session where she would be at each clubhouse and hear from members, whether it be information about their lives, challenges they were experiencing or thoughts on what Vail Place could do better. She said it helped maintain her connection to the clubhouses.
“I am a very relationship-focused individual and so being able to work for an agency where I could leverage my belief in the importance of relationships and community and connecting with people, and work with an agency that those really were the same values, has just enriched my entire life,” Couillard said.
Shelly Zuzek, the director of integrated care at Vail Place, will also be retire after a combined 25 years of service and has worked with Couillard for a long time.
“She is a leader that not many people have an opportunity to work with. She makes work fun; she has a great sense of humor. She’s so dedicated to our mission and she’s willing to take opportunities that others might shy away from but overall, it’s just been awesome working with her,” she said.
According to Zuzek, since Couillard became executive director, Vail Place has only grown in size and the number of staff they have. She said the organization’s reach has also grown with Couillard’s help in creating an integrated care and housing division.
“While we always did housing in the past to a degree, under her leadership she’s created a housing division because we are all very keenly aware of the significant lack of affordable housing and so she’s really provided us with great vision and opportunities in both integrated care (and) housing while maintaining kind of our core (programs),” she said.
At the end of the day, Zuzek’s favorite thing about working with Couillard has been talking about new program ideas and getting to be creative and spontaneous while also delivering a service that follows Vail Place’s mission.
“That opportunity to brainstorm and think outside the box, and really just think about what are the gaps? What are the missing pieces for people living with serious mental illness? And just being able to be allowed to create and develop something.” She said.
Director of Advancement Katee Crawford said she has learned a lot from Couillard in the short time since joining the organization in September.
“I thought being in fundraising for the past 11 years of my career that I knew how to build a great relationship but I think watching her over the past nine months, I have learned so much more than I ever thought I could because she is so good at it. Relationships are probably the most important thing to her working at Vail Place,” she said.
Above all, Crawford said Couillard genuinely cares about every single person who works at Vail Place and genuinely takes an interest in everyone.
“The staff as a whole, and myself, we will miss her terribly. And the new executive director, whoever that may be, has some big shoes to fill,” she said.
To learn more about Vail Place and its services, visit vailplace.org.
